Sports Connection 6-16-19

By  | 
Posted:

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- This week on Sports Connection, Hunter and Doug discuss state softball, the High School All-Star Showcase, and Anna Haddock winning the Kentucky Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus