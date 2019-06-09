Sports Connection 6-9-10

This week on Sports Connection, Hunter Smith and Doug Thompson are joined by a handful of track and field athletes that recently competed at the state track and field meet in Lexington.

The Duo also discuss Semi-State baseball as well as the state softball tournament being pushed back an entire week.

 
