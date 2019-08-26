Sports Connection 8-25-17

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- This week on Sports Connection, Hunter Smith and Allie Hennard recap some of the games from high school football's opening weekend.

The Duo is also joined by Greenwood football head coach William Howard and several of his players.

 
