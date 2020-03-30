Self-motivation will be key for WKU football this spring

Now more than ever, WKU football will need its players to self-motivate themselves this spring.

With spring football canceled and players back at home, coaches are challenged with continuing teaching the game without any in-person instruction.

The coaching staff has been able to use using online outlets such a Zoom to stay in contact with their players and hold team meetings. However, one area will be difficult to navigate until a sense of normalcy. Strength and conditioning.

"You know football is a contact sport and you just can't make up for that," Tyson Helton, WKU's head football coach said. "So all the weight lifting and all that gives you a good foundation. Once we get back we've got to get back into the football part of it, football movements.

The Hilltoppers currently use the Bridge Atheltic Tracker app for its players -- says Strength coach Jason Veltkamp.