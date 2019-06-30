Strong Outing Lifts Hot Rods to 3-0 Shut Out Win

Alan Strong spun seven scoreless innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-0 to secure a series win on Sunday at Cooley Law School Stadium. Bowling Green improves to 8-2 in the second half and 47-33 overall with the series finale set for Monday evening with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch.

After being held without a hit through the first three innings and stranding runners at the corners in the fourth, the Hot Rods broke through against Lansing starter Sean Wymer in the fifth. With one out, Izzy Wilson singled to right and went to third when Osmy Gregorio did the same. Nate Soria executed a safety squeeze, with Wilson crossing the plate just ahead of the tag to make it a 1-0 game as Gregorio moved into second and Soria ended up at first. Ford Proctor doubled to left-center field in the next at-bat, driving in Gregorio to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods plated another run in the in the sixth to chase Wymer from the game. Jonathan Aranda stroked a one-out single to left and went to second on an error by the short stop that allowed Jordan Qsar to reach at first. Gregorio singled to center, plating Aranda to make it a 3-0 Hot Rods lead.

Strong (5-4) tossed seven scoreless innings in a win, allowing four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a quality start. Cristofer Ogando threw the final two innings, earning a save after allowing one hit and a walk with three strikeouts.

Notes: Whalen extended his hitting streak to seven games… Ogando earned his third save of the season… Gregorio had his tenth multi-hit effort of the season… Bowling Green secured their sixth shutout of the year… They’re 6-7 in shutouts this season… The last BG shutout was on June 20th in South Bend against the Cubs… It’s their fourth shutout in the month of June… The Hot Rods are one-win away from tying their season-high win streak of seven games… Bowling Green secured their 14th series win of the season on Sunday… The team is 15-5 in day games… The Hot Rods close out the month of June with a 15-10 record… Soria’s RBI in the fifth inning on the safety squeeze was the first of his professional career… The Hot Rods and Lugnuts play the series finale on Monday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon… Bowling Green will send RH Easton McGee (5-2, 3.88) to the mound against Lansing Troy Watson (2-1, 4.91)… Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.