Hot Rods player adjusting to time without baseball

The major and minor league baseball seasons may happen but for now, players have time to kill, a lot of time.

Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher and 2019 Midwestern League All-Star, Alan Strong, is back at his home in San Diego, California. Strong like most people have had to find ways of staying busy with limited options.

"You try to be creative every day," Strong said.

Aside from just passing the time, Strong has had to find ways to stay in stay actively training. The All-Star has limited access to not only training facilities but places in general where he can workout. The parks and school near Strong have closed and police are hanging around to keep people put.

"We have to find a new place to throw almost every day," Strong said.

The pitcher is trying to spend at least a few days out of the week practicing his throws. A task that is becoming a greater challenge.

Another way Strong has passed the time is taking part in home improvement projects.

"We painted a desk," Strong said. "We've painted the house."

Strong is hoping the season will get underway in the near future but said there's little information to go off of.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before so there's no plan or anything," Strong said. "The Tampa Bay Rays have been very good. As soon as they get any information they pass it along to us."

For now, the MLB is still in talks of ways for the season to start up, however, nothing has been made official.

