Sweet 16 and spring sports officially canceled

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced the basketball Sweet 16 and spring sports season will not resume.

This means the Archery, Bass Fishing, Esports, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, and Track & Field seasons are canceled. The basketball postseason will also not be played.

Spring Sports Cancellation, Basketball Events Not To Be Resumed https://t.co/bKRt9nCPvQ — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) April 21, 2020

“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” stated KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season."

The announcement comes just one day after the state government recommends schools remain closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

The group most affected by this decision is the graduating class of 2020 who will now not be given the opportunity to play their final season.

The current dead period, which prevents athletes and coaches from gathering for any team-related activity, will remain implemented until further notice.