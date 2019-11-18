Tops Ride All-Around Team Effort to 109-66 Win Over Campbellsville

Seven Hilltoppers scored in double figures, and WKU Basketball used a dominant team effort to roll past Campbellsville 109-66 on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers (4-0) shot 61.5 percent from the field, made 12 of 26 3-pointers and netted 17 of 20 free throws. That led to 21 assists on 40 made baskets with just 11 turnovers.

"We had to grind out so many games last year," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "There were so many of those games that we didn't finish where it was one basket. … The game has changed so much that you've got to be able to score points. To jump up and make some baskets, having guys who can move that ball and share it, get it to the shooter at the right time, that helps, too."

WKU used all 12 active players on the roster, and 10 found the scoring column. It was the first time seven Hilltoppers have scored in double figures since Nov. 29, 2017, against Eastern Kentucky.

Redshirt junior forward Carson Williams scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting to lead the way, while sophomore center Charles Bassey added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth (14), redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (11), graduate senior guard Camron Justice (11), freshman guard Jordan Rawls (10) and junior guard Josh Anderson (10) all scored in double figures as well.

Justice and Hollingsworth each dished out five assists.

"We've been passing the ball tremendously these last few games," Bassey said. "We're a team that loves to share the ball and play together, so our chemistry has been really, really good."

The Hilltoppers went deep into the bench and had some players step up on their way to 31 bench points.

Redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell scored a career-high five points, and senior forward Matt Horton had career highs of four points, six rebounds and four blocks in his first appearance of the season.

Campbellsville (4-3) used a 19-6 run in the first half to take a four-point lead, but WKU responded with a 10-0 spurt to open a 47-36 lead with 3:15 left in the frame. Horton's putback with 31 seconds left gave WKU a 54-41 halftime advantage.

The Tigers went ice cold in the second half, going nearly 10 minutes without a field goal and missing 15 shots in a row.

David Simmons paced Campbellsville with 13 points. The Tigers shot 34.7 percent overall and 24.3 percent in the second half.

WKU has started 4-0 for the first time since 2006-07.

"It was a good, balanced team effort," Williams said. "I think we had seven guys in double figures and we were getting contributions from everybody, so it was a good team effort all around."

The Hilltoppers now head to a more tropical location to compete in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

WKU opens the event against MAC preseason favorite Bowling Green at 7 p.m. CT Friday. The game will be available to stream online on subscription service FloHoops.com.