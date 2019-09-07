Tops Sweep Tennessee Tech; Matthews Named to All-Tournament Team

WKU Volleyball closed out its weekend up the road in Louisville with a sweep of Tennessee Tech to finish the Fleur de Lis Tournament 2-1. Lauren Matthews was named to the All-Tournament Team after racking up 34 kills, 17 blocks, and a .356 hitting clip.

“We have a lot of work to do moving forward, but I’m looking forward to it with this group,” head coach Travis Hudson shared. “I’m proud of our weekend overall and looking forward to being back in Diddle Arena.”

WKU got out to a hot start against Tennessee Tech to open Saturday’s Fleur de Lis finale and never looked back. The Lady Toppers jumped ahead 8-3 early on four kills, three blocks, and an ace. From there, the Tops exploded out to a 17-9 advantage before the Golden Eagles called for a timeout trailing 20-11. WKU would close the frame on a 5-1 run with Jennifer Rush capping the set with a kill.

Tennessee Tech came out in set two, going blow for blow with the Red and White. WKU would be the first to double digits with the slimmest of margins at 10-9. Both sides would continue to trade points until Hudson’s squad went up 17-15 on a Sophia Cerino kill. The Tops would push ahead for a 22-17 advantage after another Matthews strike and Ashley Hood’s ace. Avri Davis would put the finishing touch on the second-set victory for the Tops with a kill to close the set at 25-19.

Third set action saw WKU surge out to a 7-1 lead before Tennessee Tech started to claw its way back in. The Red and White would be the first to double digits at 10-7 as Davis struck for her seventh kill of the match. Play would continue to go back and forth with WKU taking a 16-13 lead. Tennessee Tech worked all the way back to tie the match and even take a 23-22 lead. From there, Matthews took over with three-straight kills to seal the sweep for the Lady Toppers.

Matthews racked up five blocks to go along with nine kills and a .438 hitting clip in the three-set match against the Golden Eagles.

Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the WKU offense to a .303 clip with 35 assists and 10 digs, posting her third double-double showing of the season.

Logan Kael joined her fellow transfer with double-digit digs on the match with 10 as well.

The Lady Topper defense limited Tennessee Tech to a .065 rate and just 26 kills. The last time WKU limited an opponent to a sub .100 hitting clip was against East Tennessee State (.067) on Sept. 14, 2018.

NEXT TIME OUT:

WKU Volleyball will open its home slate on Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky. First serve from E.A. Diddle Arena is slated for 6 p.m. CT. The match will open a week of four home contests for the Red and White.