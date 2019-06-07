Tops Welcome Princess Valencia to The Hill

After graduating five seniors following WKU Softball’s 2019 campaign, head coach Amy Tudor has announced the addition of Morehead State-transfer Princess Valencia to the Hilltopper program. The Georgetown, Ky., native is eligible to compete immediately following her freshman season with the Eagles in 2019.

“I am excited to add another big bat to our lineup. Princess brings power and experience to our offense,” Tudor shared. “She has good game sense and will aid our pitching staff behind home plate and can play a corner position.”

Valencia started 30 games for the Eagles in 2019 while appearing in three across her freshman campaign at Morehead State. A 5-foot 6-inch catcher/infielder, Valencia hit .279 on the year while recording a .726 OPS. She registered 24 hits in 86 at bats while connecting for five doubles and a home run.

In her time behind the plate, Valencia caught 4-of-9 runners attempting to steal on Morehead State. Combined with her time in the outfield, she recorded a .938 fielding percentage with 50 putouts and 11 assists.

During her prep days at Scott County High School alongside current Hilltopper Kennedy Sullivan, Valencia was a three-time state champion. The Cardinals won the title in 2014, ’16 and ’18. Valencia was a four-year varsity starter and started playing on the high school squad in seventh grade. Her senior season, she racked up All-District, All-Region and All-State Team honors. In the classroom, Valencia was a First-Team All-Academic selection.

Valencia is the daughter of Ruben and Melissa. She has two siblings, a sister, Leilani, and brother, Luke. Valencia plans to major in architecture on The Hill.

Set to join Valencia on the team on The Hill this fall are Madeline Rider, Madeline Harris, Taylor Sanders, Tatiasha Webster, Carli Crowder and Brylee Hage. The incoming class hails from four different states while adding depth in every aspect of the game.