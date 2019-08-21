Tops Wrap Up Exhibition Against No. 7 Kentucky; Raise Nearly $4,000 for BMCF

WKU Volleyball got its first taste of action in the 2019 season with Wednesday night’s exhibition against No. 7 Kentucky. After a scheduling conflict in UK’s Memorial Coliseum, the sides met at Dunbar High School.

Both Bluegrass programs went deep into their benches to take advantage of the training opportunity. All 12 Lady Toppers in uniform saw action throughout the competition.

Head coaches Travis Hudson and Craig Skinner both jumped on the microphone between sets one and two to talk about the evening’s fundraiser for the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation.

Nearly $4,000 was raised for the BMCF at the event that went far beyond the sport of volleyball.

Back-and-forth action had the Dunbar High School crowd to its feet on several occasions with impressive plays made from both sides. The Wildcats ultimately claimed the outing 3-1. WKU and Kentucky are both poised to make significant noise this season with rosters filled with talent from top to bottom.

WKU will return to the gym for another week of training before hitting the road for its opening tournament in Toledo, Ohio, Aug. 30-21. After playing their first six matches on the road, the Lady Toppers will return to Diddle Arena for their home opener on Sept. 10 when Eastern Kentucky comes to town.

COACH HUDSON ON THE TEAM’S EXHIBITION SHOWING:

“I’m very encouraged. I thought we did some really good things tonight. It’s still very individual this early; you’re looking to see individually what kids are doing. No one’s really had time to gel as a unit yet. What a great opportunity to see who you are playing against a team the quality of Kentucky – they’re a legitimate Final Four-contender type team. I thought once we got our feet under us we competed really well.”

SOPHIA CERINO ON WHAT THE BMCF FUNDRAISER MEANT:

“This fundraiser means everything. I have so many memories of playing Kentucky with Alyssa up there. This was a huge gesture that Kentucky made towards our program – I’m super appreciative of it – especially being teammates with Alyssa and having played with her. And I know Kentucky knows the level she played at so this is really cool.”

PAIGE BRIGGS ON THE SUPPORT FOR ALYSSA CAVANAUGH:

“Being involved in a fundraising event like this was so great and so special. I loved the family-oriented focus of this team. I could see that family environment while I was being recruited and that’s a big reason why I’m here.”