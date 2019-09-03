Tosha Ansley Announced as WKU Sprints, Hurdles, Relays Coach

WKU Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Brent Chumbley has announced the hiring of Tosha Ansley as the sprints, hurdles and relays coach on The Hill.

“Coach Ansley is a great addition for our track & field programs here on The Hill,” Chumbley shared. “Tosha is someone I’ve known for over 13 years and I have the utmost respect for her coaching and as a person. She understands what it takes to be successful and will be integral in the continued success of our track & field program.”

“I am both honored and excited to join Coach Chumbley’s staff at WKU,” Ansley said. “This program has a rich tradition of success that I am looking forward to contributing to. I’m excited to get into training with our team and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season and beyond.”

Ansley arrives in Bowling Green after stops at a pair of Division I programs in Charleston Southern and Winthrop.

From 2002-2016, Ansley served as the head women’s cross country and track & field coach at Charleston Southern, producing competitors that were constantly rewriting the Bucs’ record books.

In her time at CSU, Ansley guided five NCAA Division I All-Americans, two All-American Honorable Mentions, two Academic All-Americans, 48 Big South champions, five Big South Freshman of the Year, four Big South Outstanding Track & Field performers, and seven Big South Athletes of the Year.

Still today, 18 outdoor school records still stand for the women’s track & field squad that were set under Ansley’s guidance. Sixteen indoor records remain as well.

Ansley was tabbed the 2008 Big South Women’s Coach of the Year after her squad claimed a league-best eight event titles at the outdoor championship meet where her team earned runner-up honors. Under Ansley’s direction, Charleston Southern posted 13 top-five finishes at the Big South Outdoor Conference Championships and 12 more top-five finishes at the indoor championship event.

Prior to returning to CSU, Ansley spent two years at Winthrop as the men’s and women’s assistant cross country and track & field coach. At Winthrop, she coached sprints, hurdles, jumps and relays. During her time there, she coached 24 school record-holders, 13 conference champions, 38 all-conference performers, and one Junior National qualifier, two Big South Conference Most Outstanding Track Athletes, one Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, 16 Big South Presidential Scholars, and four Dean’s List Scholars.

Besides coaching at Winthrop, Ansley was a volunteer coach at Summerville High School, where she helped coach the women’s track and field team.

As a collegian, Ansley established herself as one of the top hurdlers and jumpers at Charleston Southern. She was an eight-time Big South Conference individual track and field champion, and earned all-conference honors during each of her four seasons. A four-time track & field team MVP and twice-selected Big South MVP in track, Ansley still holds several school records in indoor and outdoor track competition. On Oct. 27, 2006, she was inducted into the CSU Hall of Fame. She was named to the Big South's All-Decade Team in May of 2014.

Ansley received her bachelor’s degree in physical education and psychology from Charleston Southern University in 1999 and recently completed an Associate of Science degree in physical therapy from Keiser University. She is Level II certified in sprints, hurdles & relays, and a member of the South Carolina Coaches Association, USA Track and Field Association & US Track Cross Country Coaches Association.

Ansley joins Chumbley and Tim Sykes on WKU’s coaching staff. Chumbley was announced as WKU’s Director of Cross Country and Track & Field on August 1 and announced the addition of Sykes on August 14.