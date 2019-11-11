Storey Returns to Arkansas for Homecoming

Western Kentucky's homecoming may have been back in October, but Hilltopper quarterback Ty Storey received his own homecoming against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I mean when I saw the schedule and I saw Arkansas on it, it made me smile a little bit," Storey said.

Storey came to the hill as a graduate transfer after spending four seasons with the Razorbacks.

"We live an hour and 10 minutes from the stadium," Ty's father Shane said. "He grew up a Razorback fan. I mean he came to a lot of Razorback games when he was younger."

Storey said it he enjoyed seeing his old teammates during warmups. However, once it was game time, it was all business. Storey threw for 213 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas and tallied two additional scores on the ground. The Hilltoppers dismantled the Razorbacks 45-19, a special victory for the Western quarterback.

"Our guys knew it was a big game for him," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the game. "They were playing for him as well. They wanted him to be able to come back home and get a big win like this."

"It just energized us to go harder," said WKU safety Devon Key. "Just the look on his face after we got the win."

Wide receiver Jahcour Pearson said Storey commanded the offense and it was clear he wanted to win.

"He loves his teammates and he loves Bowling Green," Ty's mother Dianna said. "It's been a great experience for him."

Storey took over as the starting quarterback after Steven Duncan suffered a season-ending injury against Louisville. Since taking over, Storey has done nothing short of seizing the opportunity given. Storey is 5-2 as a starter and has now led Western to bowl eligibility.

"It's been a struggle for him, just not playing," Storey's father said. "He's finally getting that chance and he's happier than he's ever been and that makes us happy.

From Arkansas to the hill, to now a career-defining win over his former team, Ty Storey continues to prove his unwavering determination to get to the top.

"You couldn't write it any better," Helton said. "It was a heck of a story."

