USTA Mixed Doubles State Championships come to Bowling Green

Players from all across the state of Kentucky traveled down to Bowling Green over the weekend of the USTA mixed doubles state championships.

There are several divisions including 18-and-over, 40-and-over, and 55-and-over.

The city of Bowling Green was selected out of a host of cities that applied. Bobby Linsey, the president of the USTA of southern Kentucky said the tennis community in Bowling Green is growing.

"We are spending quite a bit of time developing adult leagues now, Linsey said. "And working with local youth and high schools to build up programs for them as well."