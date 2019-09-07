USTA Mixed Doubles State Championships come to Bowling Green

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Players from all across the state of Kentucky traveled down to Bowling Green over the weekend of the USTA mixed doubles state championships.

There are several divisions including 18-and-over, 40-and-over, and 55-and-over.

The city of Bowling Green was selected out of a host of cities that applied. Bobby Linsey, the president of the USTA of southern Kentucky said the tennis community in Bowling Green is growing.

"We are spending quite a bit of time developing adult leagues now, Linsey said. "And working with local youth and high schools to build up programs for them as well."

 
