WKU Athletics in adjustment period after all spring sports canceled

With the cancellation of spring football, sports are officially done on the hill and will require some adjusting for WKU's athletic department.

The decision to end spring football comes just days after Conference USA chose to cancel all spring sport competition. With no sports and classes switching to online, most student-athletes are headed home.

"What our focus has really been on is what is best for our student-athletes for the foreseeable future," WKU's Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said.

WKU's campus will remain open even with all classes now online, however, teams will not be having workouts, practices or any group gatherings.

"Right now the focus has just been on getting them transitioned back home and ready for online classes on Monday," Stewart said.

Throughout this period the athletic department will be either directly supporting the university's student-athletes or on call.

"We have to be available to help all of our programs and all of our athletes through this transition and we will," Stewart said.

Coaches will also be presented with a challenge. No athletics means coaches won't be able to instruct they're players in person over the next several months.

Stewart met with head football coach Tyson Helton earlier this week. Helton has a plan for every player and will use a variety of methods to keep instructing his team.

"They will continue the installation part of football," Stewart said. "It will just be done over the phone, through Skype, or through Zoom, or any of the great technologies we now have available to us."

This is uncharted territory for all college athletics but Stewart believes both the university and athletic department are well-positioned for when athletics do finally return to the hill.

"Because of where our programs are right now I think we're on some very solid footing," Stewart said. "So when we come out of this, I'm really optimistic we'll be able to pick it up and continue on performing the way that we were."