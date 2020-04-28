WKU Athletics starts up bracket challenge for fans

Western Kentucky Athletics has released its own bracket challenge, taking a look at some of the top moments in sports on the Hill.

The bracket features some of the best moments from 2019 and 2020.

Lillie-Anne Mulligan, the sports information director for WKU Women's Soccer and Women's Basketball, said the idea of the bracket came in a group message between her and the other SIDs.

"Someone kind of pitched the idea of doing some kind of bracket for our athletics account," Mulligan said. "We kind of went back and forth between doing top plays but we kind of settled on doing a top moments bracket."

The bracket came out Monday, April 27. Each a day, a Twitter poll will open up featuring one of the matchups on the bracket. The polls open at 9 a.m. and fans have 12 hours to cast their ballot.

Each SID for WKU Athletics submitted a list of the top moments for their respective sport. The list was then trimmed down to the 24 moments that make up the current bracket.

"We kind of started out with one big list and then narrowed it down from there," Mulligan said.

Mulligan said the decision to only feature one match each day, rather than multiple matches at a time, was to help spread the bracket challenge out over a longer period of time.

"There's no rush," Mulligan said, "We've got plenty of time to do this."

The bracket is one of many ways WKU Athletics to trying to provide content for Hilltopper fans while sports wait to return to the Hill.

"Just trying to come up with content that we thought, A, the fans would enjoy, and B, would highlight things that our teams have done," Mulligan said. "So it keeps the fans engaged while still promoting our sports teams and all that they've accomplished this season."

The bracket challenge will spread over three weeks. The polls can only be reached on the WKU Athletics Twitter page.