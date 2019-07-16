WKU Greater Louisville Alumni Chapter to Host 6th Annual Football Kickoff Party on July 24

The WKU Greater Louisville Alumni Chapter will host the Sixth Annual WKU Football Kickoff Party at Buffalo Wild Wings in the Shelbyville Road Plaza (4600 Shelbyville Rd. in Louisville) on Wednesday, July 24.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET, featuring head coach Tyson and select players from the city of Louisville. In all, WKU's 2019 roster features 36 players from the Commonwealth, the most among the three Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the state, and 10 from the city of Louisville.

Additionally, fans in attendance can expect plenty of autographs, prizes, giveaways and food specials. Helton and select Hilltoppers will also speak at the event, which will be emceed by Dominique Yates of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The Hilltoppers open the 2019 campaign with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, August 29 vs. Central Arkansas. WKU returns 16 starters on offense and defense, the third-most nationally, while the team's 10 returning starters on offense rank as the most in the nation.

WKU and Louisville will face off for a "Music City Showdown" on Saturday, September 14 at 3 p.m. in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Hilltoppers last played in the venue for the 2013 season opener when WKU defeated Kentucky by a score of 35-26. The 2019 matchup between the Hilltoppers and Cardinals is the second of a three-game football series.