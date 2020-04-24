WKU, Hilltopper Sports Properties, Mister B's Team Up for #BigRedCares Initiative

WKU Athletics, Hilltopper Sports Properties, and Mister B's Pizza and Wings are teaming up to provide the opportunity to help support our local Healthcare Heroes who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Through the new initiative #BigRedCares, each donation of $10 will provide a member of the healthcare community with a meal from Mister B's and a ticket to a WKU Football game.

Hilltopper fans and members of the community can go to the following FEVO link below to make their donations: https://goto.ps/BigRedCares



On Monday, Hilltopper Sports Properties kicked off the campaign by donating the first $500. Any organization that matches the $500 donation will be considered a "Big Red Cares Corporate Champion" and will be included on the Big Red Cares T-shirt that will be unveiled this summer.