WKU Students to be Admitted Free at Louisville Game in Bridgestone with Claimed Voucher, Student ID

WKU Hilltopper Basketball announced Monday that all WKU students will be admitted free to the Nov. 29 game against Louisville in Nashville with a voucher claimed before gameday and a valid student ID.

Starting when doors open at E.A. Diddle Arena for tonight’s game against Campbellsville, students can show their ID at the student entrance to receive a voucher for the Hilltoppers’ game against Louisville on Nov. 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Students can only claim one voucher per student ID.

Students must show both the voucher and a valid student ID at Bridgestone Arena to redeem their game ticket.

After tonight’s Campbellsville game, students can stop by the WKU Ticket Office in Diddle Arena any time during normal office hours leading up to the Louisville game to pick up a voucher.

The first 100 students who show up at Bridgestone Arena on gameday with their voucher and student ID will have first priority on the lower level seating tickets.

Once the lower level seating is full, any further vouchers redeemed by students will be able to sit in the upper-level seats allocated for students.