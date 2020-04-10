WKU to re-air recent classics in WKU Radio Rewind

Over the next eight weeks, WKU Athletics will give fans the chance to listen to some recent Hilltopper classics with the WKU Radio Rewind.

Some of the best games in recent memory of WKU football and men's and women's basketball will have its radio broadcast re-aired every Saturday at 7:00 p.m. beginning April 11.

"I think our fans are going to enjoy it," said Randy Lee, the voice of the Hilltoppers.

The games will be aired on ESPN 102.7 in Bowling Green and 104.7 The Score in Glasgow. Fans will also be able to stream the games on-demand on the Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network​. The games will be made available to stream after the radio broadcast.

"Maybe this can get fans away from the TV set for a couple of hours and remember some great time in recent years," Lee said.

Lee will be doing an introduction and commentary for each game. Of the eight games being re-aired, Lee said his favorite is the WKU Football's 2012 win over Kentucky.

WKU Athletics didn't think it had a copy of the Hilltoppers overtime win and Kentucky until Lee found a copy on Thursday.

"I found one in storage," Lee said. "So we were able to include that one at the last minute."

The first WKU Radio Rewind will be the 2018 NIT Quarterfinals matchup between the Hilltoppers and Oklahoma State.

