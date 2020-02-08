Warren Central hosts Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic

Warren Central High School played host to the annual Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic. The event featured four games between some of the top teams across the state, including the Greenwood Gators and Warren Central Dragons.

In the first matchup of the day paired the Gators with the Tigers of Bardstown.

The Gators and Tigers played a close game throughout. However, every time Greenwood close in, Bardstown would knock down several baskets to extend their lead.

The Tigers would take down the Gators 68-61. Cade Stinnet would lead Greenwood with 17 points.

After the game, Greenwood's head coach Will McCoy said this was a good test for the postseason.

"Those are the type of teams and environments and games that you've got to play through, fight through, figure things out to be a threat in postseason play," McCoy said.

As for Bardstown, Louisville signee JJ Traynor finished with 21 points for the Tigers.

The Schoolboy Classic also provided an opportunity for players to show off their skills through a slam dunk contest. Seven players participated in the competition, including Warren Central's Dre Boyd and Gee Floyd, as well as Greenwood Ben Carroll.

Those judging the contest we four people very familiar with Bowling Green, George Fant, Curtis Turley. Paul Sanderford, and D.C. Clement. Fant is a former Warren Central Dragon and current member of the Seattle Seahawks. Turley is a former Warren Central Basketball coach and member of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Sanderford coached the Lady Tops basketball team at Western Kentucky from 1981-1997. Clement is a local State Farm Insurance agent and has been involved in youth sports his entire life.

Warren Central's Gee Floyd would be crowned the slam dunk champion.

Finishing up the event was the Warren Central Dragons facing the Lafayette Jefferson Bronchos.

First half rebounding and Dragons' Tay Smith and Kobe Brents would help Warren Central build a lead heading into the break.

In the second half, the Bronchos would hustle their way back into the game and keep the Dragons on their toes.

Warren Central would hold on to win 67-64.

Dragons' head coach William Unseld said he likes a tough test late to give his team a taste of what it's going to take to win in the postseason.

"That's how I like to finish our schedule off," Unseld said. "To be able to compete in really tough games late gets you ready for the tournament."

In the other two matchups in the Schoolboy Classic, Madisonville-North Hopkins defeated Louisville Butler 91-71. Collins beat McCracken County 63-59.

WKU signee Dayvion McKnight finishes with 4 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals for Collins.