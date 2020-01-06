Warren Central Sweeps ACS In Doubleheader

The Dragons and Lady Dragons of Warren Central earned a successful sweep of Allen County-Scottsville Monday night.

The Lady Dragons defeated the Lady Patriots 37-28, Warren Central's first win over ACS since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Dragons took down the Patriots 84-62. Dre Boyd finished with 28 points for Warren Central.

Next up for the Lady Dragons will be the Warren East Lady Raiders in the Kentucky 2A Sectional Final at Franklin-Simpson High School on Saturday, January 11.

The Dragons also advance to the final at Franklin-Simpon and will play Saturday.