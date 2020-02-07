Warren Central sweeps Warren East in District Doubleheader

The Lady Dragons and Dragons earned 14th District wins over Warren East on Friday night.

The Lady Dragons defeated the Lady Raiders 56-45, snapping Warren East's four-game win streak.

Warren Central now sits at 9-16 while Warren East falls to 14-7.

Next up:

Lady Dragons vs Daviess County, Monday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Raiders vs South Warren, Tuesday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m.

As for the boys, the Dragons took down the Raiders 82-35 to improve to 18-6. Warren East falls to 4-17

Next up:

Dragons vs Lafayette Jefferson, Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 p.m. in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout.

Raiders vs South Warren, Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.