Warren Central sweeps Warren East in District Doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lady Dragons and Dragons earned 14th District wins over Warren East on Friday night.
The Lady Dragons defeated the Lady Raiders 56-45, snapping Warren East's four-game win streak.
Warren Central now sits at 9-16 while Warren East falls to 14-7.
Next up:
Lady Dragons vs Daviess County, Monday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Raiders vs South Warren, Tuesday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m.
As for the boys, the Dragons took down the Raiders 82-35 to improve to 18-6. Warren East falls to 4-17
Next up:
Dragons vs Lafayette Jefferson, Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 p.m. in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout.
Raiders vs South Warren, Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.