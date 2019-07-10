Warren County South 10-Year-Old All-Stars Win Little League District Championship

Owensboro, Ky. (WBKO) --- Warren County South's 10-year-old All-Stars win the Little League District 1 Championship.

WCS defeated Owensboro Southen 9-2 Tuesday night to advance to the little league state tournament in Prestonburg, Kentucky.

the little league state tournament will begin on July 20.

 
