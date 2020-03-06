Williams Tabbed to C-USA All-Academic Team

WKU Hilltopper Basketball forward Carson Williams was named to the 2020 Conference USA Men’s Basketball All-Academic Team on Friday.

The redshirt junior graduated in the fall of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a 3.82 grade-point average. Williams has already begun work on a master’s in organizational leadership this spring.

After transferring to WKU last year, he’s been named to the President’s List in each of the last two semesters. During his redshirt season, he earned the C-USA Commissioner’s Medal in spring 2019.

Having started 28 of WKU’s 29 games this season, Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 34.3 minutes per contest.

Williams is shooting 55.1 percent from the field, including a 36.4 percent mark from long range. The forward is third in the league in field-goal percentage and 11th from the charity stripe at 74.6 percent.

On Feb. 20, Williams was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for District 2 and is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. He was the first Hilltopper to receive CoSIDA Academic All-District accolades since the program’s records begin in 2001-02.

The Owenton, Ky., native was named to the squad along with Louisiana Tech’s Mubarak Muhammed, Marshall’s Jarrod West, Old Dominion’s Aaron Carver and Charlotte’s Amidou Bamba. Four of the five named to the team are forwards.