Wilson clubs first homer in Hot Rods fifth-straight victory

Izzy Wilson hit a two-run game-tying homer in Saturday’s 4-3 come-from-behind victory as the Hot Rods defeated the Lansing Lugnuts top open a three-game series at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing, MI. The win was Bowling Green’s fifth straight and helps the team improve to 7-2 in the second half and 46-33 overall. The two teams will play the second game of the series on Sunday afternoon with a 12:05 PM CDT first pitch.

Lansing got on the board against Hot Rods starter Shane Baz in the first inning. Otto Lopez led off with a single to center field and went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Griffin Conine unloaded for his eighth home run of the season, a 398-footer to right field to give Lansing a 2-0 lead. The Lugnuts extended their lead in the second inning thanks to D.J. Neal’s first hit of the day. Hagen Danner worked a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch by Baz, scoring when Neal singled to right to extend the Lansing lead to 3-0.

The Hot Rods got a run back in the third against with Lansing’s Troy Miller on the mound. Osmy Gregorio worked a lead-off walk and stole second, scoring when Seaver Whalen ripped a two-out double to make it a 3-1 game. In the eighth the Hot Rods tied it up with two outs after Gregorio singled and went to second on a passed ball. Wilson blasted his first homer of the season for the Hot Rods off Lansing reliever Juan Nunez, a two-run shot to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

The Hot Rods comeback was completed in the eighth inning with two outs with Nunez still on the mound. Jordan Qsar singled to left and, after a wild pitch, went all the way around to third. Jonathan Aranda singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Qsar and give the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead, the eventual final score.

Baz allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts over four innings in a no decision. Michael Costanzo went two shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits with a strikeout. Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) earned the win, allowing one hit over his three innings of scoreless work with three strikeouts.

Notes: Whalen extended his hitting streak to six games… All four of the runs Bowling Green scored came with two outs… Sanchez hit 100 MPH on the radar gun in the ninth inning… He hasn’t allowed a run in five-straight appearances… That’s a stretch of 18.0 innings… Baz had his shortest outing of the season… His three walks and three runs allowed were also a season-high… Wilson hit his first home run for the Hot Rods and third overall of the season (he hit two with the Braves organization)… He’s also got a three-game hit streak… Whalen had his second multi-hit game of the year… Qsar had his first multi-hit effort… Qsar’s outfield assist makes him the seventh Hot Rod to have one this year… The team has a total of 18… BG’s five-game win streak is the second-longest of the season… The Hot Rods are 15-13 in one-run games… They’re also 14-10 in the month of June… With Saturday’s win, they’re 20-20 on the road this season… Saturday was their 32nd win at night… BG is 15-20 when their opponent scores first… They’re also 34-7 when out-hitting their opponent… The Hot Rods and Lugnuts continue their series with a 12:05 PM CDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon… Bowling Green will send RH Alan Strong (4-4, 3.90) to the mound against Lansing RH Sean Wymer (3-6, 6.95)… Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.