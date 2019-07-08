Wilson’s HR, Sampen’s Pitching Pace 5-3 Win to Earn Sweep

Izzy Wilson launched a three-run homer and Caleb Sampen fired 6.0 innings of one-run baseball to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-3 victory which secured a series sweep of the West Michigan Whitecaps. Bowling Green improved to 53-35 on the season, 14-4 in the second half ahead of Tuesday’s off day, which precedes Wednesday’s series opener against Beloit, which will begin with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

West Michigan took the lead in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Caleb Sampen. Sam McMillan doubled to center on the first pitch of the game, moved to third with one out, then scored when Ulrich Bojarski lined a double of his own with two outs, giving the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Hot Rods responded agaist Whitecaps starter Brad Bass. Grant Witherspoon led off with a double to left, then moved to third on a groundout. Jonathan Aranda followed by lining an 0-2 pitch into left field for an RBI single, tying the game at one apiece.

An inning later, Bowling Green took the lead against Bass with a two-out rally. Ford Proctor doubled down the left-field line, then scored when Osmy Gregorio rolled an RBI single up the middle, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

After 6.0 innings of one-run ball from Caleb Sampen, Nick Padilla entered in the seventh and got into trouble immediately, hitting a batter and giving up a single to begin the inning. After a flyout advanced both runners into scoring position, Padilla struck out the next two batters to end the inning, preserving the one-run lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Hot Rods added breathing room as Jordan Qsar singled to begin the inning, which was followed by a walk to Gregorio with two outs. Izzy Wilson turned around a 1-0 pitch and lined it off the right-field scoreboard for a three-run homer, extending Bowling Green’s lead to 5-1.

After Padilla worked a perfect eighth, Cristofer Ogando came on and allowed a pair of unearned runs as Rey Rivera lined a two-run single. However, we induced a groundout from Wenceel Perez to end the game, nailing down a 5-3 win.

Sampen (6-3) went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits while issuing one walk and six strikeouts in earning the win. Padilla threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and hitting a batter while striking out three. Ogando threw the final frame, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk.

Notes: Witherspoon collected his 20th multi-hit game of the season…Proctor also picked up his 20th multi-hit contest…Aranda had multiple hits for the second time…His three hits are a season-high…Gregorio extended his hitting streak to ten games…Sampen recorded his team-high ninth quality start…He also earned his third-consecutive win, a career high…Bowling Green has swept five series, including three of their last four…It is their second sweep of West Michigan (also June 7-10)…The five runs allowed in the series are the second-fewest allowed by the Hot Rods in a series of any length this season…The Hot Rods are 30-14 at home…They're 43-24 against right-handed starters in 2019…Bowling Green is 17-5 in day games…BG is 39-7 when they out-hit their opponents…The Hot Rods are 15-7-4Bowling Green is 10-1 against West Michigan this season and 7-0 at Bowling Green Ballpark…The Hot Rods will have Tuesday off before opening a three-game series against the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch…LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-1, 1.55) will start for Bowling Green, while the Beloit’s starter is still to be announced…it will be another Wacky Wednesday, featuring free carousel rides, speed pitch, homer hole, and another wacky fun…Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.