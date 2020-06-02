Vision Statement

Undisputed Leader of Local Content, Community Service and Customer Success

Mission

We Seek to Develop Employees Committed to Excellence in Local News, Entertainment and Community Service

We Would Love To Hear From You!

Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.

WBKO-TV

2727 Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Office: (270) 781-1313

After Hours: (270) 781-6397

Fax: (270) 781-1814

news@wbko.com

Closed Captioning

Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning? Contact our Closed Captioning trouble line. (Please note, this line is for issues with Closed Captioning only. All other calls should be directed to other numbers as listed above.)

Closed Captioning Trouble Line: (270) 467 - 0342

Closed Captioning Trouble Email: dale.parker@wbko.com

Closed Captioning Trouble Fax: (270) 781 - 1814

Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:

Jim Morris

Chief Engineer

WBKO-TV

2727 Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike JonesDirector of National Political SalesGray Television – Washington, DCdesk: (202) 400-0598mike.jones@gray.tv