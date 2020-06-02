Vision Statement
Undisputed Leader of Local Content, Community Service and Customer Success
Mission
We Seek to Develop Employees Committed to Excellence in Local News, Entertainment and Community Service
We Would Love To Hear From You!
Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.
WBKO-TV
2727 Russellville Road
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Office: (270) 781-1313
After Hours: (270) 781-6397
Fax: (270) 781-1814
Closed Captioning
Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning? Contact our Closed Captioning trouble line. (Please note, this line is for issues with Closed Captioning only. All other calls should be directed to other numbers as listed above.)
Closed Captioning Trouble Line: (270) 467 - 0342
Closed Captioning Trouble Email: dale.parker@wbko.com
Closed Captioning Trouble Fax: (270) 781 - 1814
Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:
Jim Morris
Chief Engineer
WBKO-TV
2727 Russellville Road
Bowling Green, KY 42101
POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:
Mike JonesDirector of National Political SalesGray Television – Washington, DCdesk: (202) 400-0598mike.jones@gray.tv