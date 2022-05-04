Please note, the following rules are in place for In Studio interviews:

Submitting an interview request does not guarantee you have been booked for your interview. You’ll receive a confirmation email from a member of the WBKO team confirming your interview.

AM KY Guests arrive to the WBKO Studios by 6:20 a.m. on the day of the interview. Please call 270-781-6397 to let the team know you have arrived.

Midday Guests arrive to the WBKO Studios by 10:45 a.m. on the day of the interview. You’ll enter through the front door on the right side the building. The front desk will get you to the Green Room.

If for some reason, you need to cancel or postpone, you need to contact the station ASAP. Direct Newsroom Line: 270-781-6397

Please note: We reserve the right to cancel interviews for guests who are late and reserve the right to no longer schedule interviews for those who’ve missed interview slots without a valid excuse.