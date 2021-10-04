Baha Mar To Host Second-Annual 'Baha Mar Cup,' A Multi-Day, Celebrity Tennis Fundraising Event November 6, 2021

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar resort destination in The Bahamas announced today the return of Baha Mar Cup, a preeminent celebrity tennis fundraising event taking place at Baha Mar on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Tennis legends Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, James Blake, Jennifer Brady and Cliff Drysdale will take the court at Baha Mar Racquet Club for a star-studded tennis tournament to benefit the Baha Mar Resort Foundation supporting Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative.

The second-ever Baha Mar Cup will feature an energetic one-of-a-kind Pro-Am Tournament as tennis devotees square off against the legendary players. Young tennis enthusiasts are invited to participate in the morning Youth Clinic. In the afternoon, the tennis pros will entertain the crowd during a spirited exhibition game. The tennis tournament will close with a farewell reception, auction & awards ceremony, and dinner specially prepared by six-time James Beard award-winning celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson at his new restaurant, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House.

On the evening prior, Friday, November 5, Baha Mar Cup participants are invited to kick off the tournament and enjoy Taste of SLS Baha Mar, an incredible dining experience featuring award-winning culinary personalities from Cleo, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Fi'lia, Katsuya, and a special performance by singer, songwriter, humanitarian, and philanthropist John Legend.

"Following the success of our inaugural tennis tournament that took place in 2019, we are thrilled to announce the return of the Baha Mar Cup this November," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are both honored and humbled to welcome back our loyal guests, friends, celebrated athletes and supporters who will join us for a weekend filled with an array of tennis and culinary activities, as we continue to raise awareness and funds to support the Bahamian youth tennis community, enhance public tennis facilities and provide opportunities for at risk children.

"It is a privilege to, again, be hosting The Baha Mar Cup and share the beauty and warmth of my home country with the world. I am looking forward to being part of such an amazing event and am overjoyed to have these efforts benefit the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative," said Mark Knowles, Baha Mar Cup Tournament Host and a former #1 doubles player in the World and multiple Grand Slam Champion who is also a five-time Olympian from the Bahamas.

The first-ever Baha Mar Cup was held in November 2019 and raised more than $100,000 USD to directly benefit those affected by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas through The Baha Mar Foundation. The triumphant fundraising event featured some of the world's leading tennis superstars, including Coco Gauff, Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas, James Blake, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Bob Bryan.

Built on the three pillars of Community, Culture and Conservation, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation reflects the property's deep commitment to building a strong future for The Bahamas. Through volunteerism and monetary donations, the mission is to champion sustainable conservation efforts, celebrate the diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions of The Bahamas and strengthen the community through improvements in education.

Baha Mar Cup will take place at The Baha Mar Racquet Club featuring 9 state-of-the-art tennis courts, with 6 professional hard courts, 2 Har-Tru clay courts and the only grass court in the Caribbean. The tennis program is directed by Cliff Drysdale Tennis, a worldwide leader in services and instruction for tennis enthusiasts of all ages.

The schedule of weekend's events follows:

Friday, November 5

7:00PM Taste of SLS Baha Mar featuring award-winning culinary personalities: Dario Cecchini (Carna), Sara Aqel (Fi'lia), Katsuya Uechi (Katsuya), and several other concepts under the direction of Culinary Director, Wayne Brown, with a special performance by Grammy Winner John Legend



Saturday, November 6

9:00AM – 10:00AM Youth Clinic with Mark Knowles 10:30AM – 12:30PM Pro-Am: 'Play with the Pros' 2:30PM – 5:30PM Pros Exhibition Game 7:30PM Farewell Reception, Auction & Awards Ceremony, and Dinner Hosted by Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House

For more information on tickets and participating in The Baha Mar Cup tennis tournament, please visit www.bahamar.com .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

About Mark Knowles

Mark Knowles is a professional tennis coach and former professional tennis player from the Bahamas . He won the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open, most notably partnering with Daniel Nestor . At various times between 2002 and 2005 he was ranked World No. 1 in doubles . Since 2013, Knowles has worked on-air for Tennis Channel, providing in-match commentary, courtside interviews and tournament desk analysis. He is a five-time Olympian and currently coaches top American player Jack Sock.

