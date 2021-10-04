kathy ireland® Worldwide Teams with MMM-USA to Launch Outdoor Grill and Accessories Line

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MMM-USA LLC, a leading Tulsa, OK-based manufacturer which has designed and manufactured parts for the U.S. Army, TESLA and Textron, has forged a brand partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) for a line of outdoor grilling products.

Image of Kathy Ireland courtesy of Jon Carrasco. Image of Nace, Sherry & Geordan Roberts courtesy of MMM-USA.

"We are thrilled to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide," said MMM-USA owners Geordan Roberts and Nace Roberts in a joint statement. "kiWW's brand recognition and reputation for bringing customers the best in quality, is the perfect opportunity for us to expand our brand and take it to the next level. Outdoor grilling is an American tradition loved by many around the country, and we can't wait to bring our grills and accessories to even more backyards and campsites."

The MMM-Grill line includes the MMM-Grill, MMM-Griddle and MMM-Grill Box. The products are made of 304 stainless steel, known for its excellent corrosion resistance, making it ideal for outdoor grilling appliances. MMM-Grill products are made in the U.S.A.

"We are delighted to welcome Geordan and Nace, and the entire MMM-USA team to kiWW®," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global. "Outdoor grilling is a tradition enjoyed by many families, with many of us cherishing childhood memories of backyard celebrations and camping trips. MMM-USA grills and accessories are made from the highest quality stainless steel, making the products durable for years to come, whether you use them in the backyard or by the campfire. We look forward to enhancing our customers' outdoor cooking experience and are honored to be a part of their cherished and fond memories to come by bringing them these top of the line grills and accessories."

"We welcome MMM-USA to kiWW®, as we work together to bring to our customers the best in quality outdoor grills and accessories," say Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President/CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide. Brian Nguyen, Director of Marketing for kiWW®, negotiated the relationship.

The MMM-Grill line is available at www.MMM-USA.com and in select quality retailers.

About MMM-USA

George Roberts started his company, Master Machine Manufacturing, in 1981 in Tulsa, Okla. The company specializes in machining and has grown significantly in the past 40 years.

After George passed away, his sons, Geordan and Nace, took over the business. They own and operate the company the way their father did—with a commitment to excellence, a high priority on customer satisfaction and strong core values.

Geordan and Nace created MMM-USA LLC and recently designed a brand new line of outdoor grilling equipment and accessories made in the USA.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine -- the highest ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry. Kathy Ireland will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Ms. Ireland, on behalf of kiWW®, will be receiving the ICON award by The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), which is not given annually, and only to an individual who has made highly significant contributions to the industry throughout the course of his or her career. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MMM-USA LLC