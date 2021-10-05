ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2021

Compared with pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and posted increases of 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for September 2021 reached a total of 3.9 million passengers, 2.6% above the levels reported in September 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and increased 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% Puerto Rico.

This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2021, from September 1 through September 30, 2020 and September 1 through September 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary











September

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,219,687

1,139,377

2,195,980

92.7

(1.1)


25,783,861

11,548,726

20,333,163

76.1

(21.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

820,718

1,206,184

47.0

(6.4)


12,367,374

6,133,129

10,676,596

74.1

(13.7)

International Traffic

930,871

318,659

989,796

210.6

6.3


13,416,487

5,415,597

9,656,567

78.3

(28.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

571,010

297,505

684,451

130.1

19.9


7,072,180

3,505,793

7,175,392

104.7

1.5

Domestic Traffic

513,775

288,157

638,187

121.5

24.2


6,315,138

3,265,711

6,811,926

108.6

7.9

International Traffic

57,235

9,348

46,264

394.9

(19.2)


757,042

240,082

363,466

51.4

(52.0)

Colombia

1,013,803

140,005

1,023,173

630.8

0.9


8,807,551

2,821,728

6,920,374

145.3

(21.4)

Domestic Traffic

866,614

132,278

875,405

561.8

1.0


7,457,666

2,411,973

5,911,758

145.1

(20.7)

International Traffic

147,189

7,727

147,768

1,812.4

0.4


1,349,885

409,755

1,008,616

146.2

(25.3)

Total Traffic

3,804,500

1,576,887

3,903,604

147.6

2.6


41,663,592

17,876,247

34,428,929

92.6

(17.4)

Domestic Traffic

2,669,205

1,241,153

2,719,776

119.1

1.9


26,140,178

11,810,813

23,400,280

98.1

(10.5)

International Traffic

1,135,295

335,734

1,183,828

252.6

4.3


15,523,414

6,065,434

11,028,649

81.8

(29.0)











Mexico Passenger Traffic











September

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,288,816

820,718

1,206,184

47.0

(6.4)


12,367,374

6,133,129

10,676,596

74.1

(13.7)

CUN

Cancun

701,857

549,834

727,985

32.4

3.7


6,703,534

3,500,852

6,542,411

86.9

(2.4)

CZM

Cozumel

11,395

1,779

18,832

958.6

65.3


147,802

46,371

121,384

161.8

(17.9)

HUX

Huatulco

52,827

25,199

44,841

77.9

(15.1)


575,881

213,884

445,092

108.1

(22.7)

MID

Merida

199,913

85,701

150,804

76.0

(24.6)


1,883,658

856,952

1,274,441

48.7

(32.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,436

4,034

6,458

60.1

(38.1)


105,315

44,532

68,420

53.6

(35.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

79,363

31,498

61,749

96.0

(22.2)


740,248

372,158

545,025

46.4

(26.4)

TAP

Tapachula

27,768

24,100

33,393

38.6

20.3


269,869

184,322

289,256

56.9

7.2

VER

Veracruz

110,206

50,236

78,829

56.9

(28.5)


1,035,408

481,159

722,171

50.1

(30.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

95,051

48,337

83,293

72.3

(12.4)


905,659

432,899

668,396

54.4

(26.2)

International Traffic

930,871

318,659

989,796

210.6

6.3


13,416,487

5,415,597

9,656,567

78.3

(28.0)

CUN

Cancun

889,419

304,003

933,081

206.9

4.9


12,671,074

5,032,366

9,062,268

80.1

(28.5)

CZM

Cozumel

9,085

6,746

15,259

126.2

68.0


286,592

154,203

259,158

68.1

(9.6)

HUX

Huatulco

974

342

890

160.2

(8.6)


107,659

78,361

18,973

(75.8)

(82.4)

MID

Merida

13,588

912

16,012

1,655.7

17.8


157,264

66,319

136,932

106.5

(12.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

507

116

401

245.7

(20.9)


5,987

2,267

4,481

97.7

(25.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

8,804

3,576

8,935

149.9

1.5


109,149

46,641

82,862

77.7

(24.1)

TAP

Tapachula

827

496

2,926

489.9

253.8


10,295

5,343

10,118

89.4

(1.7)

VER

Veracruz

5,797

987

7,414

651.2

27.9


52,349

18,282

59,178

223.7

13.0

VSA

Villahermosa

1,870

1,481

4,878

229.4

160.9


16,118

11,815

22,597

91.3

40.2

Traffic Total Mexico

2,219,687

1,139,377

2,195,980

92.7

(1.1)


25,783,861

11,548,726

20,333,163

76.1

(21.1)

CUN

Cancun

1,591,276

853,837

1,661,066

94.5

4.4


19,374,608

8,533,218

15,604,679

82.9

(19.5)

CZM

Cozumel

20,480

8,525

34,091

299.9

66.5


434,394

200,574

380,542

89.7

(12.4)

HUX

Huatulco

53,801

25,541

45,731

79.0

(15.0)


683,540

292,245

464,065

58.8

(32.1)

MID

Merida

213,501

86,613

166,816

92.6

(21.9)


2,040,922

923,271

1,411,373

52.9

(30.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,943

4,150

6,859

65.3

(37.3)


111,302

46,799

72,901

55.8

(34.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

88,167

35,074

70,684

101.5

(19.8)


849,397

418,799

627,887

49.9

(26.1)

TAP

Tapachula

28,595

24,596

36,319

47.7

27.0


280,164

189,665

299,374

57.8

6.9

VER

Veracruz

116,003

51,223

86,243

68.4

(25.7)


1,087,757

499,441

781,349

56.4

(28.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

96,921

49,818

88,171

77.0

(9.0)


921,777

444,714

690,993

55.4

(25.0)














US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)










September

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

571,010

297,505

684,451

130.1

19.9


7,072,180

3,505,793

7,175,392

104.7

1.5

Domestic Traffic

513,775

288,157

638,187

121.5

24.2


6,315,138

3,265,711

6,811,926

108.6

7.9

International Traffic

57,235

9,348

46,264

394.9

(19.2)


757,042

240,082

363,466

51.4

(52.0)














Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan










September

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

866,614

132,278

875,405

561.8

1.0


7,457,666

2,411,973

5,911,758

145.1

(20.7)

MDE

Rionegro

626,731

82,497

626,296

659.2

(0.1)


5,409,532

1,707,765

4,093,875

139.7

(24.3)

EOH

Medellin

93,303

29,045

97,384

235.3

4.4


801,648

274,932

692,976

152.1

(13.6)

MTR

Monteria

86,707

14,842

100,011

573.8

15.3


734,571

274,719

732,750

166.7

(0.2)

APO

Carepa

20,026

1,817

21,592

1,088.3

7.8


163,387

52,454

153,181

192.0

(6.2)

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

4,063

27,482

576.4

(15.4)


279,172

88,757

211,016

137.7

(24.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

14

2,640

18,757.1

(64.2)


69,356

13,346

27,960

109.5

(59.7)

International Traffic

147,189

7,727

147,768

1,812.4

0.4


1,349,885

409,755

1,008,616

146.2

(25.3)

MDE

Rionegro

147,189

7,727

147,768

1,812.4

0.4


1,349,885

409,755

1,008,616

146.2

(25.3)

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,013,803

140,005

1,023,173

630.8

0.9


8,807,551

2,821,728

6,920,374

145.3

(21.4)

MDE

Rionegro

773,920

90,224

774,064

757.9

0.0


6,759,417

2,117,520

5,102,491

141.0

(24.5)

EOH

Medellin

93303

29,045

97,384

235.3

4.4


801,648

274,932

692,976

152.1

(13.6)

MTR

Monteria

86,707

14,842

100,011

573.8

15.3


734,571

274,719

732,750

166.7

(0.2)

APO

Carepa

20,026

1,817

21,592

1,088.3

7.8


163,387

52,454

153,181

192.0

(6.2)

UIB

Quibdo

32,479

4,063

27,482

576.4

(15.4)


279,172

88,757

211,016

137.7

(24.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,368

14

2,640

18,757.1

(64.2)


69,356

13,346

27,960

109.5

(59.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

