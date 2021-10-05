HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021, and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hyzn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hyzn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Hyzon you have until November 29, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

