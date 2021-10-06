Hershey to Webcast Third-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its third-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its third-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

