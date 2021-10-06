Republican Glenn Youngkin Bests Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Gun Rights, Taxes, School Choice and More via the OppScore®, GOUSA's Political Credit Rating System

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or "GOUSA®", a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization based in Boston, recently sponsored the Second Amendment Institute's Defending Freedom Action Summit in Richmond on 9/25 – 9/26, where it rated and scored Virginia gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe via its first-of-its-kind political credit rating system, the OppScore®.

GOUSA, led by John Paul Moran, has a mission is to motivate, educate and mobilize citizens of all backgrounds to advance pro-American values that everyone can unite around while holding our elected officials 100% accountable to voters.

The OppScore is a non-partisan, universal political credit rating based on GOUSA's Five Points of Opportunity, a set of popular principles supported by the vast majority of voters. In short, the scoring system stands for and with the American people on the issues that matter to them most. Movies receive Rotten Tomatoes ratings... Businesses receive Yelp ratings... Everyone receives FICO credit scores... Politicians will finally receive ratings as well!

The OppScore ranges from negative –5.0 points (extreme Anti-Opportunity) up to +5.0 points (strong Pro-Opportunity). In GOUSA's view, all politicians should achieve an OppScore of at least +3.0 points to be elected or remain in office.

Republican Youngkin and Democrat McAuliffe were each scored by GOUSA's rating team, referencing the candidate's official positions, statements, interviews and records. Youngkin received a strong Pro-Opportunity score of: (positive) +4.2/5, indicating that he is strongly aligned with the majority of voters on the issues. In contrast, McAuliffe received a poor Anti-Opportunity score of (negative) -1.6/5, showing evidence that he is working against the voters' interests.

Youngkin received a high score on his support for protecting our 2nd Amendment gun rights, despite deceptive ads from Democrat-linked organizations attacking him on the issue. McAuliffe scored terribly on the subject with his far-Left, anti-2A gun control agenda. Youngkin also scored highly on all five Points of Opportunity – Personal, Economic, Social, Educational, and National Opportunity – while McAuliffe's score is underwater on all points except for Social Opportunity (Youngkin bests him 60% to 20% on the topic). With such a clear difference between the candidates, the choice for Virginia voters should be clear.

