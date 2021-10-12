Research Innovations, Inc. Expands to San Antonio, Texas with Opening of New Office The technology solutions company has expertise in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, advanced cyber capabilities, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a provider of critical national security technology solutions, recently expanded its operations to customers in Texas with the opening of a new office in San Antonio. RII has additional offices in Alexandria, Virginia and Melbourne, Florida, as well as employees working remotely across the country, abroad, and embedded with customers in all Combatant Commands.

Signage in RII's San Antonio office representing the company's core purpose of creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for RII's technical and operational solutions enabled continued rapid growth in 2020 and 2021, driving the award of numerous new contracts and the hiring of more than 130 new employees. RII again earned a spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ in 2020, marking the company's third consecutive year on the list of fastest growing technology companies in North America.

"The decision to expand RII's presence into the San Antonio area was a necessary step in the company's strategic growth plan," said Rich Briggs, Founder and CTO of RII. "We have a strong focus on customer success, and we're committed to our customers in the broader information and cyber operations space, many of which are located in or near San Antonio. We want to better serve those customers and leverage the technology talent pool in the area."

The new office, conveniently located at Callahan and I-10, makes RII more accessible for current customers in San Antonio, and creates opportunities for the company to bring innovative solutions to new customers in the area and in Austin. In addition, having an office in San Antonio allows RII to recruit from local universities and access diverse talent that will help meet the needs of RII's expanding customer community.

"RII is excited to have a presence in San Antonio and we look forward to building relationships that will enable us to partner with and support the San Antonio community," said John Hollenbeck, San Antonio Site Lead and Cyber Special Projects Lead at RII. "We have a strong internship program for students, job opportunities for transitioning veterans, and we are always looking to hire new talent as the company grows."

The new office is more than 10,000 sq. ft. and features collaborative and open works spaces, large conference rooms, and state of the art computing facilities to enable close teamwork.

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, and San Antonio, TX, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

