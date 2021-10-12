Waymark Announces New Board Member; Industry leader and strategist to provide expertise supporting company expansion

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymark today announced that John Kennedy has joined their board of directors. The anyone-can-edit video platform for enterprises, media companies, and agencies will be able to utilize Kennedy's vision and experience in working with sales and marketing leaders from global enterprises.

"John Kennedy has decades of experience partnering with CEOs and senior leadership teams to provide clarity and cohesion in their vision and business strategy," said Nathan Labenz, Founder and CEO of Waymark. "He is exactly the missing piece that will allow Waymark to scale our services and reach new, larger clients. In the short time he's been with us, we have already secured new partnerships and look forward to adding more."

Given Kennedy's previous experience as CMO at several public companies, he immediately recognized the potential for Waymark's video creation platform as a solution not only applicable for small companies, but as a potentially transformative tool for larger enterprises. His experience working across a range of industries and company sizes provides the buyer insights and industry contacts essential for Waymark's next stage of growth.

"Video has become the preferred way to communicate, and personalized video has the greatest impact. Large enterprises are struggling with meeting the demand for customized video at scale," said Kennedy. "Having lived on the purchasing side for a product like this, I'm excited about Waymark's potential in the enterprise space and look forward to helping it reach its full potential."

About Waymark: Waymark empowers anyone to make videos in seconds with their online editing tools and premium video templates. Through their technology and partnerships with media companies and enterprises, the company is working to make high-quality creative accessible to businesses everywhere. Waymark's online video creation platform makes creating custom, high quality videos affordable and fast for anyone from global brands to small businesses. Waymark is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and is online at Waymark.com.

