1st Security Bank announces the addition of Kevin Richards to its expanding commercial and industrial lending team

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Kevin Richards has joined the Bank's Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") Lending Team as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Relationship Manager. Kevin will be based in Mountlake Terrace, WA, and is responsible for growing the Bank's C&I portfolio by providing excellent service and an extraordinary customer experience.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin in his new role," said Brian J. Kunkel, Director of Commercial Lending. "Kevin's dedication to his clients, community, and teammates, coupled with his depth of experience, fully complement the Bank's culture and promise to deliver a WOW level of customer service." 1st Security Bank continues to actively recruit outstanding C&I lenders and Kevin's long track record of success will further enhance the Bank's already strong C&I platform.

Kevin has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry, including 12 years as a commercial lender. His areas of expertise in commercial banking include service and consulting firms, manufacturing companies, warehouse lines of credit, and commercial real estate. Kevin graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and earned a master's degree in Business from Seattle University. He is a Board Member of the Tyee Sports Council for the University of Washington and serves as a Business Mentor for the Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University.

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

