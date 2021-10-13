98 new members joined CNCF this quarter, driving an increasingly diverse ecosystem that continues to provide leading-edge technology innovations across the globe

Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Record Number of New Silver Members 98 new members joined CNCF this quarter, driving an increasingly diverse ecosystem that continues to provide leading-edge technology innovations across the globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 98 new Silver members, including Cardinal Health, Niantic, Robinhood, and Trend Micro to continue the rapid innovation in open source and cloud native communities across the world.

As the cloud native community prepares for its first in-person event since the start of this pandemic, a record-breaking number of increasingly diverse organizations have joined CNCF. Now with 725 members, CNCF has grown almost 40% since the beginning of 2020, showcasing the need for innovative technologies to respond to current and future challenges.

"We are thrilled to see that cloud native technology continues to resonate with so many organizations across industries and geographies," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are welcoming more new members than we have ever added in a single quarter, a testament to the resilience of our community. CNCF is proud to welcome a diverse range of Silver members to #TeamCloudNative and we look forward to working together as we usher in the next era of cloud native."

About the newest Silver Members:

23 Technologies is a global first team working to bring cloud native technologies to the industry, actively working on Gaia-X and committed to a data-sovereign Europe , sustainable IT solutions, and open-source software development. is a global first team working to bring cloud native technologies to the industry, actively working on Gaia-X and committed to a data-sovereign, sustainable IT solutions, and open-source software development.

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust Kubernetes Security platform, leveraging "Identity As A Perimeter" as key tenet, and delivers Network, Application and Data Security. is a Zero Trust Kubernetes Security platform, leveraging "Identity As A Perimeter" as key tenet, and delivers Network, Application and Data Security.

Acnodal , combines external load balancers, network automation and ingress technology into the most comprehensive k8s edge access platform for public, private and hybrid cloud deployments. , combines external load balancers, network automation and ingress technology into the most comprehensive k8s edge access platform for public, private and hybrid cloud deployments.

Agree Technology

Anchore is a leader in software supply chain security and enables large enterprises and government agencies to generate a comprehensive software bill of materials, pinpoint vulnerabilities, identify malware and discover unprotected credentials that can lead to hacks and ransomware. is a leader in software supply chain security and enables large enterprises and government agencies to generate a comprehensive software bill of materials, pinpoint vulnerabilities, identify malware and discover unprotected credentials that can lead to hacks and ransomware.

ape factory are experts in helping organizations to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions built upon kubernetes, serverless, and cloud native technologies. are experts in helping organizations to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions built upon kubernetes, serverless, and cloud native technologies.

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide Application Risk Management with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro is re-inventing the secure development lifecycle for Agile and cloud-native development and gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide Application Risk Management with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro is re-inventing the secure development lifecycle for Agile and cloud-native development and gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact.

Argon Security provides holistic security for the software supply chain, protecting companies' software development infrastructure (CI/CD pipeline), process, and code, all the way from code-commit to release; effectively preventing supply chain attacks like SolarWinds and Codecov, and supply chain risks from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and compromised dependencies. provides holistic security for the software supply chain, protecting companies' software development infrastructure (CI/CD pipeline), process, and code, all the way from code-commit to release; effectively preventing supply chain attacks like SolarWinds and Codecov, and supply chain risks from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and compromised dependencies.

Argyle is an employment data platform that provides companies on-going, real-time access to employment and income data with user consent. is an employment data platform that provides companies on-going, real-time access to employment and income data with user consent.

Aspecto is a distributed tracing platform powered by OpenTelemetry that helps developers find, fix and prevent issues before your customers even notice. is a distributed tracing platform powered by OpenTelemetry that helps developers find, fix and prevent issues before your customers even notice.

ATIX AG is the leading Linux & Open Source Company in the German-speaking region and offers professional IT consulting, innovative engineering and first-class technical support and trainings with focus on kubernetes and IT automation. is the leading Linux & Open Source Company in the German-speaking region and offers professional IT consulting, innovative engineering and first-class technical support and trainings with focus on kubernetes and IT automation.

Bamboo Systems are THE enterprise computer company using patented technology to deliver high throughput computing using a fraction of the energy and space of traditional architectures. are THE enterprise computer company using patented technology to deliver high throughput computing using a fraction of the energy and space of traditional architectures.

Bitrock is a high-end consulting and system integration company, strongly committed to offering cutting-edge and innovative solutions in the field of DevOps & Site Reliability Engineering, Custom Software Design & Development, User Experience & Front-end Engineering, and Data & Analytics. is a high-end consulting and system integration company, strongly committed to offering cutting-edge and innovative solutions in the field of DevOps & Site Reliability Engineering, Custom Software Design & Development, User Experience & Front-end Engineering, and Data & Analytics.

b-nova is a Swiss consulting company based in Basel that is specialised in enabling and crafting innovative cloud driven solutions and efficient developer experiences using Kubernetes, cloud native and serverless technologies. is a Swiss consulting company based inthat is specialised in enabling and crafting innovative cloud driven solutions and efficient developer experiences using Kubernetes, cloud native and serverless technologies.

Calyptia is a first mile data observability platform that scales to support petabytes of data across thousands of servers, from the creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent. is a first mile data observability platform that scales to support petabytes of data across thousands of servers, from the creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent.

China Academy of Railway Sciences (CARS) is the only comprehensive research institute with multi-disciplines and multi-specialties in the China Railway industry. (CARS) is the only comprehensive research institute with multi-disciplines and multi-specialties in the China Railway industry.

China Systems is known in the trade solutions industry for its scalable, future proof and cloud enabled technology platform Eximbills, which utilises an OpenAPI design to facilitate both WebServices and Microservices platforms crucial for today's multi-channel, hyper-connected, and highly interoperable environments. is known in the trade solutions industry for its scalable, future proof and cloud enabled technology platform Eximbills, which utilises an OpenAPI design to facilitate both WebServices and Microservices platforms crucial for today's multi-channel, hyper-connected, and highly interoperable environments.

CISEL provides consulting on cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes. Build your Kubernetes architectures with Cloud Native Experts. provides consulting on cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes. Build your Kubernetes architectures with Cloud Native Experts.

CloudNatix provides a Planet-Scale Cluster Management Platform as a Service to help enterprises achieve the next generation of scale, efficiency and automation while operating Virtual Machine and Kubernetes based Cloud Native workloads distributed across clusters and multiple clouds, including on-premise environments. provides a Planet-Scale Cluster Management Platform as a Service to help enterprises achieve the next generation of scale, efficiency and automation while operating Virtual Machine and Kubernetes based Cloud Native workloads distributed across clusters and multiple clouds, including on-premise environments.

CloudQuery transforms your Cloud-Infrastructure to SQL for easy monitoring, security, and compliance. transforms your Cloud-Infrastructure to SQL for easy monitoring, security, and compliance.

Cloudsmith is the leading Continuous Packaging platform for engineers looking to set up a secure, cloud-native artifact repository in 60 seconds, with support for 24+ formats and integrations with all of the tools engineers already use and love. is the leading Continuous Packaging platform for engineers looking to set up a secure, cloud-native artifact repository in 60 seconds, with support for 24+ formats and integrations with all of the tools engineers already use and love.

Coder provides an enterprise platform and open source tools that make it easier than ever to configure, secure and manage software development environments by applying the infrastructure-as-code paradigm to developer workspaces and moving them off of local workstations and into the cloud. provides an enterprise platform and open source tools that make it easier than ever to configure, secure and manage software development environments by applying the infrastructure-as-code paradigm to developer workspaces and moving them off of local workstations and into the cloud.

ContainIQ provides Kubernetes native monitoring instantly with pre-built dashboards and easy-to-set monitors. provides Kubernetes native monitoring instantly with pre-built dashboards and easy-to-set monitors.

Contrast Security is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software. is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software.

Core 24/7 provides 24×7 production maintenance and developers assistance. provides 24×7 production maintenance and developers assistance.

Datagrate is a software company specializing in Enterprise Application Integration, and as the founder of the jetic.io platform - the first open-source iPaaS based on Apache Camel K - it empowers developers worldwide to build and manage scalable APIs and Integrations without any vendor lock-in. is a software company specializing in Enterprise Application Integration, and as the founder of the jetic.io platform - the first open-source iPaaS based on Apache Camel K - it empowers developers worldwide to build and manage scalable APIs and Integrations without any vendor lock-in.

DeepFactor is the first continuous AppSec observability platform for cloud-native applications that enables engineering teams to find and fix supply chain, security, privacy, and compliance risks in running applications within the DevOps pipeline. is the first continuous AppSec observability platform for cloud-native applications that enables engineering teams to find and fix supply chain, security, privacy, and compliance risks in running applications within the DevOps pipeline.

Digitalis provides design & implementation through to fully managed 24×7 operations for your Kubernetes & Data platforms - any Kubernetes, any cloud, any data centre. provides design & implementation through to fully managed 24×7 operations for your Kubernetes & Data platforms - any Kubernetes, any cloud, any data centre.

Dito is the premier Google Partner to manage, migrate, and secure your cloud configuration with professional services in cloud, analytics, security and more including expertise in powering-up production-ready containers on Google Kubernetes Engine. is the premier Google Partner to manage, migrate, and secure your cloud configuration with professional services in cloud, analytics, security and more including expertise in powering-up production-ready containers on Google Kubernetes Engine.

DOCOMO Innovations develops Cloud Orchestrator, the leading open-source, multi-cloud, governance and cloud security platform. Innovations develops Cloud Orchestrator, the leading open-source, multi-cloud, governance and cloud security platform.

Edge Delta is an automated observability platform that gives enterprises distributed stream processing, federated machine learning, and intelligent data pipeline capabilities. Decoupling where data is analyzed from where it is stored empowers DevOps, Security, and SRE teams to consume and optimally route all forms of machine data output (logs, metrics, traces) with the scalability and efficiency to eliminate technical and financial limits. is an automated observability platform that gives enterprises distributed stream processing, federated machine learning, and intelligent data pipeline capabilities. Decoupling where data is analyzed from where it is stored empowers DevOps, Security, and SRE teams to consume and optimally route all forms of machine data output (logs, metrics, traces) with the scalability and efficiency to eliminate technical and financial limits.

env0 provides an automated, collaborative remote-run workflows management for cloud deployments on Terraform, Terragrunt and custom flows. Automated provisioning of Terraform workflows and Infrastructure as Code. provides an automated, collaborative remote-run workflows management for cloud deployments on Terraform, Terragrunt and custom flows. Automated provisioning of Terraform workflows and Infrastructure as Code.

Firefly is a Cloud Asset Management solution that enables DevOps teams to rediscover their entire cloud footprint, understand which parts of it are codified vs unmanaged, detect drifts to prevent service-failures, and manage a single inventory of all their cloud resources across Multi-cloud, and Kubernetes deployments. is a Cloud Asset Management solution that enables DevOps teams to rediscover their entire cloud footprint, understand which parts of it are codified vs unmanaged, detect drifts to prevent service-failures, and manage a single inventory of all their cloud resources across Multi-cloud, and Kubernetes deployments.

Flanksource helps teams gain greater insight and control over Kubernetes-based platforms and traditional enterprise infrastructure using GitOps and hybrid observability pipelines. helps teams gain greater insight and control over Kubernetes-based platforms and traditional enterprise infrastructure using GitOps and hybrid observability pipelines.

Flow is a cloud data security platform that provides discovery, visibility, and control over data flows in application environments, especially on microservices-based architectures. is a cloud data security platform that provides discovery, visibility, and control over data flows in application environments, especially on microservices-based architectures.

Fugue is a cloud security SaaS company enabling cloud engineers operating in regulated environments to automate OPA-based policy enforcement across the development lifecycle — from infrastructure as code through the cloud runtime. is a cloud security SaaS company enabling cloud engineers operating in regulated environments to automate OPA-based policy enforcement across the development lifecycle — from infrastructure as code through the cloud runtime.

Gemini Open Cloud (GOC), a leader in hybrid multi-cloud technology, helps hundreds of organizations in Taiwan and abroad build their cloud infrastructure and provision heterogeneous CPU/GPU resources to many projects and users. (GOC), a leader in hybrid multi-cloud technology, helps hundreds of organizations inand abroad build their cloud infrastructure and provision heterogeneous CPU/GPU resources to many projects and users.

Granulate provides real-time continuous optimization for cloud-native workloads, enabling companies to improve performance and reduce cloud spend by 40-60% with no code changes or R&D efforts. provides real-time continuous optimization for cloud-native workloads, enabling companies to improve performance and reduce cloud spend by 40-60% with no code changes or R&D efforts.

Guide-Rails is a value stream delivery platform with a focus on the developer experience. By removing complexity and automating the process, the platform improves the speed and security of software development. is a value stream delivery platform with a focus on the developer experience. By removing complexity and automating the process, the platform improves the speed and security of software development.

harpoon enables anyone to deploy their software to Kubernetes without writing code by converting visual representations of software into deployment scripts using industry standard formats that are battle-tested and production grade. enables anyone to deploy their software to Kubernetes without writing code by converting visual representations of software into deployment scripts using industry standard formats that are battle-tested and production grade.

HX Security / Huoxian is a white hat-based security service platform, providing enterprises and SRC with safe and reliable crowd testing, penetration testing, red-blue confrontation, and other security services. / Huoxian is a white hat-based security service platform, providing enterprises and SRC with safe and reliable crowd testing, penetration testing, red-blue confrontation, and other security services.

IITS Consulting offers tailor-made software solutions with an eye for your business processes and the technical expertise of our teams offer digitization at a unique level.

InterCloud is the only provider of software-defined Cloud interconnectivity (Software-Defined Cloud Interconnect SDCI) to offer secure, end-to-end managed services. is the only provider of software-defined Cloud interconnectivity (Software-Defined Cloud Interconnect SDCI) to offer secure, end-to-end managed services.

Itera.io develops innovative Cloud Automation as a service called Taikun.cloud that streamlines hybrid and multi-cloud kubernetes deployment and management with additional layers of monitoring and control. develops innovative Cloud Automation as a service called Taikun.cloud that streamlines hybrid and multi-cloud kubernetes deployment and management with additional layers of monitoring and control.

Jeli is the world's first incident analysis company, helping you evolve past post-mortems by proactively delivering powerful insights on your problem areas and your strong spots. is the world's first incident analysis company, helping you evolve past post-mortems by proactively delivering powerful insights on your problem areas and your strong spots.

Jibu Technology is a leading cloud native data resiliency and data management company in China , focusing on providing end-2-end application data protection and management solutions for enterprise customers across private cloud, public cloud and multi-clouds environments.

Jimdo is a leading provider of software solutions tailored for the self-employed and small businesses. is a leading provider of software solutions tailored for the self-employed and small businesses.

Kingdee , a digital management solution provider, provides abundant SaaS and PaaS for enterprises to conduct their own digital business with stable performance, good tenacity, strain capacity and controllability. , a digital management solution provider, provides abundant SaaS and PaaS for enterprises to conduct their own digital business with stable performance, good tenacity, strain capacity and controllability.

Komodor is the first platform to streamline Kubernetes troubleshooting by offering a unified view of all events across the entire Kubernetes stack, providing developers, operations, and on-call teams with the context and the actionable insights they need to solve issues efficiently and independently. is the first platform to streamline Kubernetes troubleshooting by offering a unified view of all events across the entire Kubernetes stack, providing developers, operations, and on-call teams with the context and the actionable insights they need to solve issues efficiently and independently.

kt NexR developed and commercialized big data products and deliver robust and seamlessly scalable computing environments for big data fueled by Kubernetes. developed and commercialized big data products and deliver robust and seamlessly scalable computing environments for big data fueled by Kubernetes.

Kubeshop is an open-source accelerator/incubator focused on Kubernetes is an open-source accelerator/incubator focused on Kubernetes

Lightspin 's cloud security platform protects cloud and Kubernetes environments throughout the development cycle and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. 's cloud security platform protects cloud and Kubernetes environments throughout the development cycle and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams.

MakinaRocks is an AI startup providing machine learning solutions and an MLOps platform to accelerate and scale the industrial sector's transition to AI, ensuring reliable, efficient production environments. is an AI startup providing machine learning solutions and an MLOps platform to accelerate and scale the industrial sector's transition to AI, ensuring reliable, efficient production environments.

Mantech is a PaaS(Platform as a Service) development company, and supports digital transformation according to business characteristics, based on IT industry expertise in Korea, various cloud migration experiences and specialized technologies. is a PaaS(Platform as a Service) development company, and supports digital transformation according to business characteristics, based on IT industry expertise in Korea, various cloud migration experiences and specialized technologies.

Netis uses big data technology to conduct business and network performance management. uses big data technology to conduct business and network performance management.

Netris software provides a cloud-like user experience for running your on-prem network, safely and automatically. provides a cloud-like user experience for running your on-prem network, safely and automatically.

Neuroglia develops taylor-made cloud native solutions empowering businesses by choreographing mission critical processes. develops taylor-made cloud native solutions empowering businesses by choreographing mission critical processes.

Octo partners with Federal Government agencies to realize modern and continuous software delivery through the design, architecture, and implementation of Cloud Native, Kubernetes-based solutions. partners with Federal Government agencies to realize modern and continuous software delivery through the design, architecture, and implementation of Cloud Native, Kubernetes-based solutions.

Prefect is an open source workflow orchestration and management system for building, running, and monitoring Python data pipelines at scale. is an open source workflow orchestration and management system for building, running, and monitoring Python data pipelines at scale.

Prisma is a next-generation ORM that helps app developers build faster and make fewer errors with an open source database toolkit for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and SQLite. is a next-generation ORM that helps app developers build faster and make fewer errors with an open source database toolkit for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and SQLite.

Replex is the only Governance and Cost control platform built from the ground up for cloud native infrastructure, allowing enterprises to control costs, improve efficiency and gain granular cost insights for their Kubernetes environments. is the only Governance and Cost control platform built from the ground up for cloud native infrastructure, allowing enterprises to control costs, improve efficiency and gain granular cost insights for their Kubernetes environments.

RunX is building a new kind of Infrastructure-As-Code framework where you work with high-level constructs instead of getting lost in low level configuration. is building a new kind of Infrastructure-As-Code framework where you work with high-level constructs instead of getting lost in low level configuration.

Saaras EnRoute Gateway provides easy-to-use connectivity and security for cloud-native applications and APIs. Security operations team retain control while providing autonomy to the developer for faster release cycles. EnRoute Gateway provides easy-to-use connectivity and security for cloud-native applications and APIs. Security operations team retain control while providing autonomy to the developer for faster release cycles.

Scarf builds tools for open source developers to help them distribute their code, understand how it's being used, and connect with the companies that rely on their work. builds tools for open source developers to help them distribute their code, understand how it's being used, and connect with the companies that rely on their work.

Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, leveraging cloud, AI and analytics. is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, leveraging cloud, AI and analytics.

Second State provides cloud-based services and professional support for the WasmEdge Runtime, a leading high performance WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, SaaS, edge, and blockchain applications. provides cloud-based services and professional support for the WasmEdge Runtime, a leading high performance WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, SaaS, edge, and blockchain applications.

Shoreline is transforming how companies manage production operations by making it as easy to manage 10,000 servers as it is to manage 1 server. is transforming how companies manage production operations by making it as easy to manage 10,000 servers as it is to manage 1 server.

Slim.AI is a developer efficiency platform for container-based apps, delivering automated optimizations and container management solutions for individuals and teams. is a developer efficiency platform for container-based apps, delivering automated optimizations and container management solutions for individuals and teams.

SmartX is an industry leader in HCI and SDS, building a solid IT foundation to empower enterprise digital transformation. is an industry leader in HCI and SDS, building a solid IT foundation to empower enterprise digital transformation.

Snapt provides solutions for application security, visibility, and control, for origin-to-edge in traditional, hybrid and cloud-native environments. provides solutions for application security, visibility, and control, for origin-to-edge in traditional, hybrid and cloud-native environments.

Spectral is a DevSecOps security company that builds next-gen AI-based security products for developers focusing on developer productivity and happiness in the cloud-native era. is a DevSecOps security company that builds next-gen AI-based security products for developers focusing on developer productivity and happiness in the cloud-native era.

SuperOrbital is a small group of deeply experienced cloud engineers ready to embed on your team and help you tackle the most challenging Kubernetes problems. is a small group of deeply experienced cloud engineers ready to embed on your team and help you tackle the most challenging Kubernetes problems.

Sup-Info is an innovative cloud service provider specialized in Kubernetes-based cloud building,operating, consulting, training etc. We also provide professional services for cloud related open source software. is an innovative cloud service provider specialized in Kubernetes-based cloud building,operating, consulting, training etc. We also provide professional services for cloud related open source software.

Temporal.io is an open source platform for orchestrating highly reliable, mission-critical applications at scale, begun at Uber and now in production everywhere from Hashicorp to Stripe to Netflix to Datadog. is an open source platform for orchestrating highly reliable, mission-critical applications at scale, begun at Uber and now in production everywhere from Hashicorp to Stripe to Netflix to Datadog.

Traceable AI enables developers and security teams to collaborate on the web and API security of their cloud-native applications by providing microservice and API intelligence, attack detection and blocking, and transaction-level troubleshooting and forensics, using distributed tracing and unsupervised machine learning. enables developers and security teams to collaborate on the web and API security of their cloud-native applications by providing microservice and API intelligence, attack detection and blocking, and transaction-level troubleshooting and forensics, using distributed tracing and unsupervised machine learning.

Transposit is reimagining how operations teams get work done with automated human-and-machine workflows and operational visibility that bridges the gap between dev and ops, empowering teams to optimize incident management, scale infrastructure as code practices, and modernize service request management. is reimagining how operations teams get work done with automated human-and-machine workflows and operational visibility that bridges the gap between dev and ops, empowering teams to optimize incident management, scale infrastructure as code practices, and modernize service request management.

Trend Micro is a global cybersecurity leader, helping to make the world safe for exchanging digital information is a global cybersecurity leader, helping to make the world safe for exchanging digital information

TriggerMesh is an Open Source Cloud Native Integration Platform that simplifies and accelerates connecting applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers. is an Open Source Cloud Native Integration Platform that simplifies and accelerates connecting applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers.

T-Systems is a leading provider of digital services, guiding clients into multi-cloud-based architectures to tailor-made platforms, software and applications, from a cloud ecosystem comprising over 150 partner solutions while offering clients special requirements for data protection and data sovereignty and compliance with its own solutions. is a leading provider of digital services, guiding clients into multi-cloud-based architectures to tailor-made platforms, software and applications, from a cloud ecosystem comprising over 150 partner solutions while offering clients special requirements for data protection and data sovereignty and compliance with its own solutions.

UMB provides a 360-degree service for your business's digital transformation including Consulting, Cloud, Digital Transformation, Modern Work, Security, and Infrastructure. provides a 360-degree service for your business's digital transformation including Consulting, Cloud, Digital Transformation, Modern Work, Security, and Infrastructure.

UP9 is an API observability and test automation platform that helps businesses monitor mission-critical workflows and microservice contracts, understand API behavior, and effortlessly automate API testing, all through continuous microservice traffic analysis. is an API observability and test automation platform that helps businesses monitor mission-critical workflows and microservice contracts, understand API behavior, and effortlessly automate API testing, all through continuous microservice traffic analysis.

Virtasant is a cloud technology and services company that helps organizations drive outcomes in the public cloud in five areas: cloud migration, cloud cost optimization, cloud product development, cloud management, and cloud experts on demand. is a cloud technology and services company that helps organizations drive outcomes in the public cloud in five areas: cloud migration, cloud cost optimization, cloud product development, cloud management, and cloud experts on demand.

Vorteil is the creator of Direktiv; an open-source, event-driven, serverless orchestration engine which enables developers and service owners to leverage and re-use their microservices, containers, or code on Kubernetes. is the creator of Direktiv; an open-source, event-driven, serverless orchestration engine which enables developers and service owners to leverage and re-use their microservices, containers, or code on Kubernetes.

Yellowbrick is the world's fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. is the world's fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

ZEDEDA , the leader in orchestration for the distributed edge, delivers visibility, control and security for edge computing deployments.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (Dahua Technology) is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Based on technological innovations, Dahua Technology offers end-to-end security solutions, systems, and services to create value for city operations, corporate management, and consumers. (Dahua Technology) is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Based on technological innovations, Dahua Technology offers end-to-end security solutions, systems, and services to create value for city operations, corporate management, and consumers.

About the newest End User Member:

GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator that enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. is a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator that enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

RISC-V International is a global open hardware standards organization enabling a new era of processor innovation. is a global open hardware standards organization enabling a new era of processor innovation.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Absa Group Limited is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups and offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance. is one oflargest diversified financial services groups and offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Blizzard Entertainment is dedicated to creating the most epic entertainment experiences… ever. is dedicated to creating the most epic entertainment experiences… ever.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities.

Celonis is the global leader in execution management. The Celonis Execution Management System provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence. is the global leader in execution management. The Celonis Execution Management System provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence.

Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America's collective potential. is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America's collective potential.

Niantic is a leading AR technology company inspiring people to explore the world, together, with planet-scale products for consumers, developers, brands and fellow AR explorers around the world. is a leading AR technology company inspiring people to explore the world, together, with planet-scale products for consumers, developers, brands and fellow AR explorers around the world.

REWE International is one of Europe's lead food and near-food retailers and is working to transform the daily shopping experience with innovative technology. is one oflead food and near-food retailers and is working to transform the daily shopping experience with innovative technology.

Robinhood is leveling the playing field by making trading more intuitive, more affordable, and more inclusive to ensure that everyone, regardless of wealth or industry knowledge, feels empowered to participate in the financial system. is leveling the playing field by making trading more intuitive, more affordable, and more inclusive to ensure that everyone, regardless of wealth or industry knowledge, feels empowered to participate in the financial system.

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all.

Westwing is the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce: Westwing inspires its loyal Home Enthusiast customers through its 'shoppable magazine' with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. is the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce: Westwing inspires its loyal Home Enthusiast customers through its 'shoppable magazine' with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation