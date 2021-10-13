New study from Ellevest finds that 67% of women worry about their financial health at least once a week but rank financial health as the least important form of wellness

Ellevest Launches New Workshop, Announces October 13 as Inaugural "Financial Wellness Day" to Change How Women See Their Relationship With Money and Investing

Ellevest Launches New Workshop, Announces October 13 as Inaugural "Financial Wellness Day" to Change How Women See Their Relationship With Money and Investing New study from Ellevest finds that 67% of women worry about their financial health at least once a week but rank financial health as the least important form of wellness

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellevest, a financial company by women, for women, has declared October 13 Financial Wellness Day, encouraging women to take control of their financial futures and feel good about money. According to Ellevest, 46% of people believe that October is an important month to refocus on finances ahead of the holiday season and end of the year. Timed to Financial Wellness Day, Ellevest is announcing a new financial wellness–themed workshop on select dates — free to all who sign up before October 20 — that will provide women with tools to prioritize their financial self-care, reframe their money mindset, define their financial goals, and more.

Ellevest Financial Wellness Survey 2021

"We define financial wellness as the state of money-related well-being that's achieved and maintained when you know what you have, you know where you're headed, and you feel good about it," says Ellevest CEO and Co-Founder Sallie Krawcheck. "Money is women's #1 source of stress. And women have been told, again and again, a series of money lies that have made them believe that they can't achieve financial wellness. But simply taking action on their money — like investing and saving — is the key driver of reducing that stress. That's why it's important to reframe those messages and shed light on how critical financial wellness is to women's lives overall. Let's give it the attention it deserves."

Ellevest also commissioned the Ellevest Financial Wellness Survey 2021, surveying more than 2,000 people to take a closer look at the relationship women have with money, debt, investing, and being open about their financial well-being. The data uncovers some of the barriers people — especially women — have when it comes to personal finance, investing, and financial wellness.

Key findings include:

Financial Stress Is Making Women Sick, Mentally and Physically:

40% of women believe their physical health has suffered as a result of financial stress

46% of women have lost sleep because of financial stress, and this is especially true for millennial women (56%)

The Taboo Around Financial Conversations Is Weighing on Women:

56% of women don't talk regularly with others about finances

More than 1 in 3 women (34%) were taught growing up that talking about finances (salary, money, net worth, etc) with others is taboo. In fact, 1 in 3 women (33%) would rather share their personal browser search history than their bank and investment account statements with friends.

Barriers to Financial Wellness and Building Financial Confidence:

45% of women have considered or made new financial goals since the pandemic began in March 2020

41% of women believe that if they had a stronger community (resources, inspiration, guidance) they would be in a better place financially

The top ways women seek financial guidance and inspiration are by talking with their immediate family members, partner, and friends (30%) and reading about finances on social media and blogs (22%)

More around the research can be found HERE . Women in the US can sign up for Ellevest's financial wellness workshop and use code DOWELL to get started and receive $20 into their Ellevest investment account.

Visit www.ellevest.com to learn more and start your financial journey with Ellevest.

About Ellevest

Ellevest is a financial company built by women, for women, providing solutions for all stages of women's financial lives to help them invest more, save more, and earn more. Ellevest's offerings include digital investing tools, banking services, professional career and money coaching, and learning resources, as well as private wealth management for high net worth clients who want a personalized financial strategy that may include impact investing. Named #1 by Nerdwallet for retirement investing and #1 for ESG investing among digital advisors, Ellevest has built an online community of more than 3 million women working toward financial equality. To learn more, check out ellevest.com .

Ellevest Censuswide Study 2021 Methodology

Ellevest partnered with Censuswide to conduct a survey with a sample of 2,026 respondents in the US between September 23, 2021 and September 29, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellevest