RLH Equity Partners Invests in Leading Digital Marketing Agency, imre

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre today announces their new partnership with RLH Equity Partners. The partnership will propel imre's growth expansion endeavors further, unlocking access to new resources, talent, and in-demand services that will continue to support the firm's clients' business needs and goals. The acquisition comes after years of substantial growth for imre across the health and consumer sectors.

Imre, a 220-person firm with double-digit growth in the past several years, has continued to evolve and modernize their offerings to address shifting market demands and client challenges. RLH's approach to growth, client service and innovation closely aligns with the imre values and goals. The partnership, finalized earlier this year, will fuel imre's focus on expanded expertise across integral services areas such as intel & insights, data & analytics, omnichannel fluency and modern digital and public relations activation.

"We have great aspirations for our people, our clients and our business. Our partnership with RLH will support our goals to transform these aspirations into realities, maintaining a rich company culture while reaching impactful results for our clients," said David Imre, CEO and Partner. "Growth is a key strategic business driver for us, and smart growth will attract the best and brightest talent, deliver exceptional client experiences, fuel innovation, and allow us to work with the biggest brands on the largest stages, now and in the future."

RLH managing directors Rob Rodin and Ryan Smiley added, "We're proud to partner with the imre management team to move the agency forward. Over the past three decades, imre has built an exceptional business model, an impressive roster of client partners and an enthusiastic team of employees. We know our support positions them well to capitalize on current market conditions and propel their expertise in the consumer and health sectors. We look forward to helping them extend this agency footprint as they continue to raise the bar within the industry."

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, Genentech, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, the NFL, Pfizer and ViiV. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia and is LGBTQ founded.

Imre was exclusively represented by JEGI CLARITY, a leading independent investment bank for the global media, information, marketing, software and tech-enabled services sectors.

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 35+ year history of successful investing. Our firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

