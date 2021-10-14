Realto Chooses Axos Clearing as Custodian, Clearing Broker

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto Inc., a transparent marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative securities, announces the selection of Axos Clearing as custodian and clearing broker for trading on the Realto platform.

"Axos is one of the most respected brands in the industry and their services are a perfect fit for Realto"

"Axos is one of the most respected brands in the industry and their services are a perfect fit for Realto as we move towards launch," said co-founders Brian King (CEO) and Jeff Kinney (COO). "We look forward to working closely with the experienced Axos team and expanding this important partnership over time."



"We know that creating an evolved marketplace takes vision; so, when industry veterans like Brian and Jeff approached us, we knew that we wanted to be a part of this market. Axos is very excited to have been selected as the exclusive clearing partner for Realto and we look forward to working with them," said Michael Scaplen, Senior Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management for Axos Clearing.

Pending approval of its broker-dealer application by FINRA, Realto expects to go live this fall with a full rollout schedule to be released soon. The firm is also working with the Securities and Exchange Commission on approval to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS), further expanding Realto's ability to offer unique secondary trading opportunities. Realto anticipates its launch of an ATS will be about 30 days after its platform begins live trading.

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto is an innovative, customer-centric market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto, Inc. and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

