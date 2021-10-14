Study.com Joins the Pledge 1% Movement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. Pledge 1% continues the company's commitment to Making Education Accessible through social impact programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners, non-traditional students, and educators.

"From day one, our founders believed that companies should positively contribute to society and set out with a mission to make education accessible," said Dana Bryson, SVP Social Impact at Study.com. "Pledge 1% further solidifies this commitment to empowering learners to overcome obstacles in seeking education."

Study.com has donated $23 million in-kind value across social impact programs, including millions to help schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pledge 1% aims to expand on the company's previous social impact initiatives, which include:

The Working Scholars program offers a bachelor's degree pathway for adult learners to start or finish their degree without any financial burden or debt. Over 100 graduates have benefitted from the program, which currently serves communities in California and provides students with academic advisors, degree mapping, transfer assistance, and success counseling.

Through the company's partnership with DonorsChoose , Study.com has donated subscriptions to hundreds of educators and provided online learning access for 40,000 students, primarily from Title I schools.

To promote teacher diversity, Study.com partnered with the California Center on Teaching Careers . The program serves four colleges and 16 school districts across primarily rural California and provided access to Study.com's CSET test prep courses for 67 pre-service teachers.

Study.com partners with the Oregon Youth Authority providing opportunities for system-involved youth to prepare for college credit-granting exams.

"Bringing together Study.com's non-profit, industry, and community partners to help drive access and equitable outcomes in education will continue to be a focus of our social impact efforts under Pledge 1%," continued Bryson. "The programs we offer support a wide range of people. In every instance, the support we provide taps into the power of our microlearning and video-based platform to meet each learner where they are and support them in achieving their goals."

About Study.com

Study.com is an online education platform that helps learners excel academically and build knowledge confidence. From test prep and homework help to earning affordable college credit, Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons and study tools have made learning simple for over 30 million learners and educators. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately-held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Find us online at Study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org .

