Unisys to Co-Host the Third National Cyber Moonshot Workshop

Workshop to focus on the advancement of critical and emerging technologies to meet the White House initiative's goal for a safe and secure internet for critical infrastructure by 2028

BLUE BELL, Pa. and AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the company will co-host the third annual National Cybersecurity Moonshot Workshop, focused on accelerating the development of technologies that will lead to the creation of a more trustworthy and protected internet environment.

To be held on October 19-20, 2021 as a hybrid event, with the in-person portion being hosted in Augusta, Ga., the workshop will highlight four key technology areas that are essential success factors for the nation to meet its goal: artificial intelligence (AI) for good, 5G security, post-quantum encryption and advanced identities.

The workshop will include keynote speeches from leading voices among government, industry and academia including Peter Altabef, chair and CEO of Unisys and co-chair of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) Cyber Moonshot Report; Admiral Mark Montgomery, director of the Congressionally-Charted Cyber Solarium; Dr. Beverly Scott, co-chair of the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC); and Kiersten Todt, chief of staff of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"Collective action in developing these emerging capabilities from governments, corporations and leading industry experts is necessary to keep the nation's critical infrastructure secure," said Altabef.

"Our lives are becoming more digitized and connected than ever before as we rely on integrated digital platforms and emerging technologies. In today's world, the increasing interdependencies can lead to increasing vulnerabilities," said Todt. "Defending cyberspace and creating resilience in this digital era requires the innovation, imagination and vision of efforts, like Moonshot, that harness interdisciplinary capabilities, as well as operationalized collaboration and a whole-of-nation approach."

National Cybersecurity Moonshot and Pillars

Founded in 1982 by President Reagan and an act of Congress, NSTAC is chartered to provide information and advice to the President with respect to national security and emergency preparedness, telecommunications, information and communications services (including emerging technologies, broadband, public safety, communications infrastructure security and resilience and cybersecurity).

The National Cyber Moonshot report features a set of recommendations for a "whole of nation approach" – similar to the one once announced by President Kennedy for "landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth" by the end of the 1960s – for a safer, more resilient use of the Internet to deliver government and critical infrastructure services by 2028.

"The emergence of these four technologies combined with leadership and support from Government, gives the country its best opportunity to bring necessary resilience to our critical infrastructure." said Tom Patterson, chief trust officer, Unisys and executive director of National Cyber Moonshot Inc.

Technology is one of the six pillars outlined in the report as foundational to the moonshot's success, with the other five being Behavior, Education, Ecosystem, Privacy and Policy. For more information on the National Cyber Moonshot including upcoming workshops, visit www.unisys.com/moonshot. To attend this workshop, visit www.nationalcybermoonshot.com/technology-workshop.

