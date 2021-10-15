ASTERRA VP James Perry to Speak on Sustainable Development Goals at WEFTEC

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Perry, VP of Business Development at ASTERRA, a division of Utilis, will be leading the conversation about Water Leak Detection using L-Band Radar and how it relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6. ASTERRA has performed over 400 projects worldwide using their Recover product since commercializing the drinking water offering in 2016. The wastewater offering has been recently developed within the past year.

WEFTEC 2021 is the first major in-person water sector event in two years. Many water utilities work with ASTERRA's Recover technology to locate leaks in their distribution systems. Utilizing specialized RADAR signals from satellites, ASTERRA illuminates the areas of interest and collects the resulting reflected signals. These signals are analyzed and processed to identify specific indicators of wet soil saturated with potable water. The result is a map showing likely leak locations; this is then used to target and resolve leaks.

When he speaks to conference visitors, Perry will highlight the ASTERRA technology solutions which provide the intelligence needed to take action that supports global resource resilience. Saving water, and the electricity needed to pump it (along with the associated CO2 emissions) provides positive environmental impact to Recover customers around the world. Perry will speak at the SDG Theater booth 761 South Hall A on October 19 from 10:30 am to 10:55 am central time.

This year's WEFTEC is its 94th time gathering of the water community. It will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The conference runs from October 16-20, 2021, and the exhibition runs from October 18-20, 2021.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA is a division of Utilis that provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology visit https://asterra.io.

