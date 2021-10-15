The Boggs-Shenson House, National Landmark, Now on the Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boggs-Shenson House, an iconic Nob Hill address steeped in history and exquisite features, is now on the market.

Mesmerizing city views of Golden Gate Bridge, Coit Tower, Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, the Bay Bridge and beyond...

"An address such as this rarely comes to market in Nob Hill," says Sara Werner Costa of The Costa Group. "When it does, it's here and then gone—possibly for generations, because this is iconic San Francisco real estate unlike any other."

The Boggs-Shenson House is a hidden gem located at 1266 Washington Street ( 1266Washington.com ), a luxury oasis on the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Its proud history dates back to 1906, when Angus and Mae Boggs first purchased the property, only to have it ravaged by the famous earthquake and fire. Almost a decade later, they had the house rotated 90 degrees for better views. In the 1940s, Mae Boggs sold the home to brothers Drs. Ben and Jess Shenson, who expanded and remodeled the home.

This one-of-a-kind, brown-shingled home sits on approximately a quarter of an acre atop a hill, spanning two lots. As one of only a few single-family homes in Nob Hill, its location is enviable—within walking distance to cafes, restaurants and shopping in Nob Hill, Russian Hill, Pacific Heights and Cow Hollow.

The estate is ideal for a growing family, with five spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms across four stories, all of which can be accessed by an elevator. Every detail has been considered, from the elegant wooden staircase, hardwood floors and temperature-controlled, 634-bottle walk-in wine cellar, to a media room with a ~100" automatic dropdown screen and Zoom room. The dining area is particularly spacious and sets the stage for entertaining with seating for 10, as does the living room with a 42" gas fireplace set in architectural stone.

The views are nothing short of spectacular. Multiple floors and three spacious outdoor decks promise breathtaking vistas and extend the living area. The outdoor terrace features a full outdoor kitchen equipped with a wood-burning pizza oven and seating areas, with views including the Golden Gate Bridge, Coit Tower, Transamerica Pyramid, the city skyline, the Bay and Grace Cathedral.

The top-level "View Lounge" area offers panoramic city views from the Golden Gate Bridge to The Bay Lights, with an indoor bar and entertaining area and full bathroom. The adjacent "Sky Deck" offers mesmerizing city views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Coit Tower, Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, the Bay Bridge and beyond. A Regency 40" outdoor electric fireplace promises to create a warm ambiance during San Francisco nights.

The estate grounds are equally impressive, with a sprawling Japanese-inspired front yard retreat with mature trees, bamboo, flowerbeds, architectural stairs, sculptures and pagoda, and a lush, emerald putting green. A rich variety of fruit trees including apple, cherry, lemon, peach and plum dot the backyard retreat. Additionally, a ~120 linear-foot private drive off of Washington Street with automatic entrance gate and CarTurner makes for carefree parking.

Says Franck Costa of The Costa Group, "The Boggs-Shenson House offers a truly exceptional San Francisco lifestyle. It speaks to discerning individuals who seek to continue in the tradition of the Boggs and Shensons, and build their very own legacy in the heart of Nob Hill."

Price upon request.

