Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2021 Results

- Total sales growth of 10.7% to $23.3 Billion with operational growth of 9.9%* and adjusted operational growth of 10.6%*

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2021. "Our third-quarter results demonstrate solid performance across Johnson & Johnson, driven by robust above-market results in Pharmaceuticals, ongoing recovery in Medical Devices, and strong growth in Consumer Health," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the face of evolving marketplace dynamics resulting from the effects of COVID-19 and other global trends, we have continued to demonstrate the responsiveness and agility required to meet the needs of our stakeholders, while also successfully investing in a pipeline of innovation and key commercial platforms to drive our future growth. I am incredibly proud of our Company's transformative growth over the last decade. As I prepare to transition the role of CEO to Joaquin Duato in January, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our colleagues around the globe who work tirelessly to deliver solutions to address the world's most urgent and unmet healthcare challenges."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS





Q3



($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% Net Earnings 3,667 3,554 3.2% EPS (diluted) $ 1.37 $ 1.33 3.0%







Q3



Non-GAAP*($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales1,2



9.9% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



10.6% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 6,968 5,868 18.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.60 $ 2.20 18.2%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q3

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 11,963 $ 11,086 7.9% 7.9 - 8.0 International 11,375 9,996 13.8% 12.1 1.7 13.5 Worldwide $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% 9.9 0.8 10.6





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q3

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,700 $ 3,514 5.3% 4.1 1.2 5.7 Pharmaceutical 12,994 11,418 13.8% 13.2 0.6 13.8 Medical Devices 6,644 6,150 8.0% 7.0 1.0 7.6 Worldwide $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% 9.9 0.8 10.6





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

THIRD QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, increased 5.7%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, and digestive health in OTC, and AVEENO in Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 13.8%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression. Also contributing to growth was sales of the not-for-profit COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and INVOKANA (canagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, surgical vision products and contact lenses in Vision, trauma, hips, and knees in Orthopaedics, and energy, endocutters, and biosurgicals in Advanced Surgery. Growth was partially offset by Spine, Sports & Other.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases.

1Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2021

(Base Business) October 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) July 2021 (Base Business) July 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) Adjusted Operational

Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 9.9% - 10.5% 12.9% - 13.5% 9.5% - 10.5% 12.5% - 13.5% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $90.3B – 90.8B 9.4% – 10.0% $92.8 - $93.3B 12.4% – 13.0% $90.0B - $90.8B 9.0% – 10.0% $92.5B - $93.3B 12.0% – 13.0% Estimated Reported

Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $91.6B - $92.1B 10.9% – 11.5% $94.1B - $94.6B 13.9% – 14.5% $91.3B - $92.1B 10.5% – 11.5% $93.8B - $94.6B 13.5% – 14.5%









Adjusted Operational EPS

(Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year

$9.65 - $9.70 20.2% - 20.8%

$9.50 - $9.60 18.4% - 19.6% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year

$9.77 - $9.82 21.7% - 22.3%

$9.60 - $9.70 19.6% - 20.8%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2021 = $1.19 and October = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data







































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer Health





































U.S. $ 1,625

1,556

4.5 % 4.5

-

$ 4,987

4,853

2.8 % 2.8

- International 2,075

1,958

5.9

3.7

2.2

5,991

5,582

7.3

3.5

3.8

3,700

3,514

5.3

4.1

1.2

10,978

10,435

5.2

3.1

2.1







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 7,221

6,438

12.2

12.2

-

20,536

18,619

10.3

10.3

- International 5,773

4,980

15.9

14.6

1.3

17,256

14,685

17.5

12.5

5.0

12,994

11,418

13.8

13.2

0.6

37,792

33,304

13.5

11.3

2.2







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,117

3,092

0.8

0.8

-

9,470

7,852

20.6

20.6

- International 3,527

3,058

15.4

13.3

2.1

10,731

8,518

26.0

20.5

5.5

6,644

6,150

8.0

7.0

1.0

20,201

16,370

23.4

20.5

2.9







































U.S. 11,963

11,086

7.9

7.9

-

34,993

31,324

11.7

11.7

- International 11,375

9,996

13.8

12.1

1.7

33,978

28,785

18.0

13.1

4.9 Worldwide $ 23,338

21,082

10.7 % 9.9

0.8

$ 68,971

60,109

14.7 % 12.4

2.3







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data







































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 11,963

11,086

7.9 % 7.9

-

$ 34,993

31,324

11.7 % 11.7

-







































Europe 5,587

4,819

15.9

14.6

1.3

16,669

13,709

21.6

15.3

6.3 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,500

1,296

15.7

13.4

2.3

4,291

3,931

9.2

8.1

1.1 Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,288

3,881

10.5

8.5

2.0

13,018

11,145

16.8

12.3

4.5 International 11,375

9,996

13.8

12.1

1.7

33,978

28,785

18.0

13.1

4.9







































Worldwide $ 23,338

21,082

10.7 % 9.9

0.8

$ 68,971

60,109

14.7 % 12.4

2.3















































































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings



















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,338

100.0

$ 21,082

100.0

10.7 Cost of products sold 7,250

31.1

6,972

33.1

4.0 Gross Profit 16,088

68.9

14,110

66.9

14.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,000

25.7

5,431

25.8

10.5 Research and development expense 3,422

14.7

2,840

13.5

20.5 In-process research and development 900

3.9

138

0.6



Interest (income) expense, net 7

0.0

32

0.1



Other (income) expense, net 1,850

7.9

1,200

5.7



Restructuring 60

0.2

68

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 3,849

16.5

4,401

20.9

(12.5) Provision for taxes on income 182

0.8

847

4.0

(78.5) Net earnings $ 3,667

15.7

$ 3,554

16.9

3.2



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.37





$ 1.33





3.0



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.9





2,669.3



























Effective tax rate 4.7 %



19.2 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,058

34.5

$ 7,246

34.4

11.2 Net earnings $ 6,968

29.9

$ 5,868

27.8

18.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.60





$ 2.20





18.2 Effective tax rate 13.5 %



19.0 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings



















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 68,971

100.0

$ 60,109

100.0

14.7 Cost of products sold 21,900

31.8

20,613

34.3

6.2 Gross Profit 47,071

68.2

39,496

65.7

19.2 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 17,505

25.4

15,627

26.0

12.0 Research and development expense 9,994

14.5

8,127

13.5

23.0 In-process research and development 900

1.3

144

0.3



Interest (income) expense, net 83

0.1

16

0.0



Other (income) expense, net 480

0.7

545

0.9



Restructuring 169

0.2

187

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 17,940

26.0

14,850

24.7

20.8 Provision for taxes on income 1,798

2.6

1,874

3.1

(4.1) Net earnings $ 16,142

23.4

$ 12,976

21.6

24.4



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 6.04





$ 4.86





24.3



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.6





2,670.8



























Effective tax rate 10.0 %



12.6 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 24,125

35.0

$ 19,827

33.0

21.7 Net earnings $ 20,517

29.7

$ 16,468

27.4

24.6 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 7.67





$ 6.17





24.3 Effective tax rate 15.0 %



16.9 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Third Quarter

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $3,667

$3,554

$16,142

$12,976



















Pre-tax Adjustments















Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,159

1,181

3,576

3,426

Litigation expense, net 2,077

1,477

2,054

2,210

IPR&D 900

138

900

144

Restructuring related 121

130

333

363

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ 20

(154)

(504)

(1,087)

(Gains)/losses on securities (127)

32

(335)

(174)

Medical Device Regulation 59

38

161

89

Other -

3

-

6



















Tax Adjustments















Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (849)

(482)

(1,097)

(1,002)

Tax legislation and related impacts (59)

(49)

(713)

(483)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,968

$5,868

$20,517

$16,468

Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.9

2,669.3

2,674.6

2,670.8

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.60

$2.20

$7.67

$6.17

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.56





$7.47























Notes:













1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the nine months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal ($165M in third quarter and $1,148M in nine months) related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.



















2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.



Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

















Adjusted Operational Sales Growth THIRD QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

5.3%

13.8%

8.0%

10.7% U.S.

4.5%

12.2%

0.8%

7.9% International

5.9%

15.9%

15.4%

13.8%

















WW Currency

1.2

0.6

1.0

0.8 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

2.2

1.3

2.1

1.7

















WW Operational

4.1%

13.2%

7.0%

9.9% U.S.

4.5%

12.2%

0.8%

7.9% International

3.7%

14.6%

13.3%

12.1%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.4

0.1 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









0.8

0.2

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona

1.1









0.2 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

2.0









0.4

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.5

0.6

0.2

0.4 U.S.

0.6

0.0

0.3

0.1 International

0.3

1.4

0.0

0.8

















WW Adjusted Operational

5.7%

13.8%

7.6%

10.6% U.S.

5.1%

12.2%

1.1%

8.0% International

6.1%

16.0%

14.1%

13.5%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

















Adjusted Operational Sales Growth NINE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

5.2%

13.5%

23.4%

14.7% U.S.

2.8%

10.3%

20.6%

11.7% International

7.3%

17.5%

26.0%

18.0%

















WW Currency

2.1

2.2

2.9

2.3 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

3.8

5.0

5.5

4.9

















WW Operational

3.1%

11.3%

20.5%

12.4% U.S.

2.8%

10.3%

20.6%

11.7% International

3.5%

12.5%

20.5%

13.1%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.6

0.2 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









1.2

0.3

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona

0.5









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

0.9









0.2

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.5

0.5

0.2

0.4 U.S.

0.5

(0.1)

0.4

0.1 International

0.3

1.3

0.0

0.7

















WW Adjusted Operational

4.1%

11.8%

21.4%

13.1% U.S.

3.3%

10.2%

21.0%

11.8% International

4.7%

13.8%

21.7%

14.4%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)





























OTC





























US

$ 686

601 14.0% 14.0% -



$ 1,960

1,917 2.2% 2.2% - Intl

686

541 26.9% 22.8% 4.1%



1,894

1,722 10.0% 3.9% 6.1% WW

1,372

1,142 20.1% 18.2% 1.9%



3,854

3,639 5.9% 3.0% 2.9% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY





























US

569

572 -0.5% -0.5% -



1,862

1,767 5.4% 5.4% - Intl

555

577 -3.8% -5.5% 1.7%



1,595

1,506 5.9% 2.1% 3.8% WW

1,124

1,149 -2.2% -3.0% 0.8%



3,457

3,273 5.6% 3.9% 1.7% ORAL CARE





























US

150

164 -8.4% -8.4% -



478

510 -6.2% -6.2% - Intl

248

248 0.1% -1.8% 1.9%



762

694 9.9% 5.9% 4.0% WW

398

412 -3.3% -4.5% 1.2%



1,240

1,204 3.0% 0.8% 2.2% BABY CARE





























US

95

91 5.2% 5.2% -



288

279 3.3% 3.3% - Intl

296

302 -2.0% -3.1% 1.1%



879

831 5.8% 4.6% 1.2% WW

391

393 -0.3% -1.2% 0.9%



1,167

1,110 5.2% 4.3% 0.9% WOMEN'S HEALTH





























US

3

3 20.1% 20.1% -



9

10 -5.7% -5.7% - Intl

229

227 0.5% 0.6% -0.1%



675

654 3.1% 2.3% 0.8% WW

232

230 0.8% 0.8% 0.0%



684

664 3.0% 2.1% 0.9% WOUND CARE / OTHER





























US

122

125 -2.6% -2.6% -



390

370 5.3% 5.3% - Intl

61

64 -5.2% -9.0% 3.8%



186

175 5.8% 0.0% 5.8% WW

182

189 -3.5% -4.8% 1.3%



575

545 5.4% 3.6% 1.8%































TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH





























US

1,625

1,556 4.5% 4.5% -



4,987

4,853 2.8% 2.8% - Intl

2,075

1,958 5.9% 3.7% 2.2%



5,991

5,582 7.3% 3.5% 3.8% WW

$ 3,700

3,514 5.3% 4.1% 1.2%



$ 10,978

10,435 5.2% 3.1% 2.1%































































See footnotes at end of schedule

































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency































IMMUNOLOGY





























US

$ 2,771

2,558 8.3% 8.3% -



$ 7,932

7,330 8.2% 8.2% - Intl

1,480

1,230 20.3% 18.8% 1.5%



4,464

3,619 23.3% 17.6% 5.7% WW

4,250

3,789 12.2% 11.7% 0.5%



12,395

10,950 13.2% 11.3% 1.9% REMICADE





























US

480

634 -24.3% -24.3% -



1,508

1,852 -18.6% -18.6% - US Exports (4)

47

78 -40.2% -40.2% -



197

321 -38.7% -38.7% - Intl

234

209 12.2% 8.1% 4.1%



721

673 7.1% 1.4% 5.7% WW

761

921 -17.4% -18.3% 0.9%



2,426

2,846 -14.8% -16.1% 1.3% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA





























US

295

312 -5.3% -5.3% -



840

840 0.0% 0.0% - Intl

276

280 -1.1% -0.7% -0.4%



877

827 6.1% 2.8% 3.3% WW

571

592 -3.3% -3.1% -0.2%



1,717

1,667 3.0% 1.4% 1.6% STELARA





























US

1,569

1,313 19.5% 19.5% -



4,396

3,668 19.9% 19.9% - Intl

809

634 27.7% 26.3% 1.4%



2,404

1,795 33.9% 27.5% 6.4% WW

2,378

1,947 22.2% 21.7% 0.5%



6,800

5,463 24.5% 22.4% 2.1% TREMFYA





























US

376

222 69.7% 69.7% -



975

650 50.1% 50.1% - Intl

161

105 52.5% 50.5% 2.0%



459

316 45.4% 38.0% 7.4% WW

537

327 64.1% 63.5% 0.6%



1,434

965 48.5% 46.1% 2.4% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY





























US

3

- * * -



15

- * * - Intl

0

3 * * *



3

9 -68.6% -70.8% 2.2% WW

3

3 -26.4% -27.5% 1.1%



18

9 91.6% 89.5% 2.1% INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

679

413 64.3% 64.3% -



1,635

1,265 29.2% 29.2% - Intl

709

451 57.2% 55.6% 1.6%



1,788

1,397 28.0% 23.2% 4.8% WW

1,389

864 60.6% 59.8% 0.8%



3,424

2,662 28.6% 26.1% 2.5% COVID-19 VACCINE





























US

270

- * * -



421

- * * - Intl

233

- * * -



346

- * * - WW

502

- * * -



766

- * * - EDURANT / rilpivirine





























US

12

11 8.4% 8.4% -



31

33 -4.8% -4.8% - Intl

247

226 9.7% 8.7% 1.0%



733

684 7.2% 1.7% 5.5% WW

259

236 9.6% 8.6% 1.0%



764

716 6.7% 1.4% 5.3% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA





























US

380

379 0.4% 0.4% -



1,128

1,154 -2.2% -2.2% - Intl

137

147 -7.1% -8.8% 1.7%



440

461 -4.6% -8.6% 4.0% WW

517

526 -1.7% -2.2% 0.5%



1,568

1,615 -2.9% -4.1% 1.2% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

18

24 -26.0% -26.0% -



55

79 -29.6% -29.6% - Intl

93

78 18.3% 15.2% 3.1%



270

252 6.9% 2.6% 4.3% WW

110

102 7.8% 5.4% 2.4%



325

331 -1.8% -5.0% 3.2%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE





























US

835

759 10.2% 10.2% -



2,448

2,285 7.2% 7.2% - Intl

854

846 0.8% -0.5% 1.3%



2,770

2,565 8.0% 4.1% 3.9% WW

1,689

1,605 5.3% 4.6% 0.7%



5,218

4,850 7.6% 5.5% 2.1% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate





























US

35

43 -19.5% -19.5% -



117

150 -22.1% -22.1% - Intl

122

107 14.2% 12.5% 1.7%



372

319 16.4% 11.6% 4.8% WW

157

149 4.5% 3.3% 1.2%



489

469 4.1% 0.8% 3.3% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA





























US

648

585 11.0% 11.0% -



1,882

1,704 10.4% 10.4% - Intl

355

341 4.3% 3.2% 1.1%



1,111

983 13.0% 7.6% 5.4% WW

1,004

926 8.5% 8.1% 0.4%



2,994

2,688 11.4% 9.4% 2.0% RISPERDAL CONSTA





























US

71

70 1.3% 1.3% -



210

220 -4.7% -4.7% - Intl

69

81 -16.7% -16.0% -0.7%



242

254 -5.1% -8.3% 3.2% WW

140

152 -8.4% -8.0% -0.4%



452

475 -4.9% -6.6% 1.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE





























US

81

60 34.7% 34.7% -



239

210 13.9% 13.9% - Intl

307

317 -2.9% -4.8% 1.9%



1,045

1,008 3.7% 1.5% 2.2% WW

388

377 3.1% 1.5% 1.6%



1,284

1,218 5.5% 3.6% 1.9% ONCOLOGY





























US

1,525

1,267 20.3% 20.3% -



4,364

3,623 20.4% 20.4% - Intl

2,140

1,862 14.9% 13.8% 1.1%



6,406

5,310 20.6% 15.3% 5.3% WW

3,665

3,129 17.1% 16.5% 0.6%



10,770

8,933 20.6% 17.4% 3.2% DARZALEX





























US

841

585 43.7% 43.7% -



2,302

1,540 49.5% 49.5% - Intl

739

514 43.7% 42.0% 1.7%



2,076

1,397 48.6% 42.2% 6.4% WW

1,580

1,099 43.7% 42.9% 0.8%



4,378

2,937 49.1% 46.0% 3.1% ERLEADA





























US

214

152 40.5% 40.5% -



578

407 41.8% 41.8% - Intl

130

55 * * *



329

112 * * * WW

344

206 66.7% 65.8% 0.9%



907

519 74.7% 72.2% 2.5% IMBRUVICA





























US

413

450 -8.3% -8.3% -



1,311

1,329 -1.3% -1.3% - Intl

654

581 12.6% 10.9% 1.7%



1,996

1,682 18.7% 13.1% 5.6% WW

1,066

1,031 3.5% 2.5% 1.0%



3,307

3,011 9.9% 6.7% 3.2% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate





























US

25

58 -57.0% -57.0% -



96

284 -66.2% -66.2% - Intl

523

532 -1.8% -2.1% 0.3%



1,653

1,564 5.7% 0.9% 4.8% WW

548

590 -7.2% -7.5% 0.3%



1,749

1,848 -5.4% -9.4% 4.0% OTHER ONCOLOGY





























US

32

21 49.6% 49.6% -



76

63 21.0% 21.0% - Intl

94

181 -48.0% -47.2% -0.8%



352

556 -36.6% -38.5% 1.9% WW

126

203 -37.6% -36.9% -0.7%



428

619 -30.7% -32.4% 1.7%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION





























US

610

510 19.7% 19.7% -



1,778

1,541 15.4% 15.4% - Intl

258

239 7.9% 8.4% -0.5%



821

742 10.7% 7.3% 3.4% WW

868

749 15.9% 16.1% -0.2%



2,599

2,283 13.9% 12.7% 1.2% OPSUMIT





























US

299

244 22.8% 22.8% -



861

729 18.2% 18.2% - Intl

159

148 7.4% 7.8% -0.4%



510

458 11.3% 7.7% 3.6% WW

458

392 17.0% 17.1% -0.1%



1,371

1,187 15.5% 14.1% 1.4% UPTRAVI





























US

265

226 17.3% 17.3% -



792

692 14.6% 14.6% - Intl

44

34 30.4% 28.8% 1.6%



135

100 34.6% 27.9% 6.7% WW

309

260 19.0% 18.8% 0.2%



927

792 17.1% 16.2% 0.9% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION





























US

47

40 14.4% 14.4% -



125

121 2.8% 2.8% - Intl

54

57 -4.4% -2.1% -2.3%



176

183 -3.7% -5.0% 1.3% WW

101

97 3.4% 4.8% -1.4%



301

304 -1.1% -1.9% 0.8% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER





























US

800

931 -14.0% -14.0% -



2,379

2,574 -7.6% -7.6% - Intl

333

351 -5.1% -8.2% 3.1%



1,007

1,052 -4.2% -9.3% 5.1% WW

1,133

1,281 -11.5% -12.4% 0.9%



3,386

3,625 -6.6% -8.1% 1.5% XARELTO





























US

636

630 0.8% 0.8% -



1,794

1,716 4.5% 4.5% - Intl

-

- - - -



-

- - - - WW

636

630 0.8% 0.8% -



1,794

1,716 4.5% 4.5% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET





























US

66

156 -57.4% -57.4% -



249

405 -38.4% -38.4% - Intl

67

68 -1.0% -4.3% 3.3%



194

173 11.9% 5.8% 6.1% WW

133

224 -40.3% -41.3% 1.0%



443

578 -23.4% -25.2% 1.8% PROCRIT / EPREX





























US

47

69 -30.9% -30.9% -



168

215 -21.7% -21.7% - Intl

65

63 3.1% 0.5% 2.6%



198

208 -4.7% -9.7% 5.0% WW

112

132 -14.6% -15.8% 1.2%



366

423 -13.4% -15.8% 2.4% OTHER





























US

51

75 -32.6% -32.6% -



168

238 -29.3% -29.3% - Intl

200

219 -8.7% -11.9% 3.2%



615

670 -8.3% -13.1% 4.8% WW

251

294 -14.8% -17.2% 2.4%



783

908 -13.8% -17.3% 3.5% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL





























US

7,221

6,438 12.2% 12.2% -



20,536

18,619 10.3% 10.3% - Intl

5,773

4,980 15.9% 14.6% 1.3%



17,256

14,685 17.5% 12.5% 5.0% WW

$ 12,994

11,418 13.8% 13.2% 0.6%



$ 37,792

33,304 13.5% 11.3% 2.2%



































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency































INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS





























US

$ 444

399 11.1% 11.1% -



1,353

1,019 32.7% 32.7% - Intl

513

437 17.7% 15.1% 2.6%



1,599

1,134 41.1% 34.3% 6.8% WW

957

836 14.5% 13.2% 1.3%



2,952

2,153 37.1% 33.6% 3.5% ORTHOPAEDICS





























US

1,249

1,308 -4.5% -4.5% -



3,821

3,427 11.5% 11.5% - Intl

843

774 8.8% 6.8% 2.0%



2,611

2,145 21.7% 15.4% 6.3% WW

2,093

2,083 0.5% -0.3% 0.8%



6,433

5,572 15.4% 13.0% 2.4% HIPS





























US

210

221 -5.3% -5.3% -



654

564 15.9% 15.9% - Intl

146

124 18.8% 16.0% 2.8%



451

344 31.3% 24.1% 7.2% WW

356

345 3.3% 2.3% 1.0%



1,105

908 21.8% 19.0% 2.8% KNEES





























US

184

205 -9.8% -9.8% -



579

527 10.0% 10.0% - Intl

131

102 28.1% 25.9% 2.2%



403

298 35.4% 28.2% 7.2% WW

316

308 2.8% 2.1% 0.7%



983

825 19.2% 16.6% 2.6% TRAUMA





























US

455

433 5.3% 5.3% -



1,352

1,194 13.3% 13.3% - Intl

260

253 2.4% 0.9% 1.5%



805

698 15.2% 9.5% 5.7% WW

715

685 4.2% 3.7% 0.5%



2,157

1,892 14.0% 11.9% 2.1% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER





























US

400

449 -11.1% -11.1% -



1,236

1,142 8.2% 8.2% - Intl

306

295 3.5% 1.5% 2.0%



952

805 18.2% 12.0% 6.2% WW

705

745 -5.3% -6.1% 0.8%



2,187

1,947 12.3% 9.7% 2.6%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY





























US

948

913 3.9% 3.9% -



2,881

2,247 28.2% 28.2% - Intl

1,457

1,239 17.6% 14.8% 2.8%



4,418

3,556 24.2% 18.4% 5.8% WW

2,405

2,152 11.8% 10.2% 1.6%



7,299

5,803 25.8% 22.2% 3.6% ADVANCED





























US

440

421 4.6% 4.6% -



1,304

1,079 20.9% 20.9% - Intl

705

579 21.8% 18.4% 3.4%



2,126

1,644 29.3% 23.1% 6.2% WW

1,144

1,000 14.6% 12.6% 2.0%



3,430

2,723 26.0% 22.2% 3.8% GENERAL





























US

508

492 3.3% 3.3% -



1,577

1,168 35.0% 35.0% - Intl

752

660 13.9% 11.7% 2.2%



2,292

1,912 19.9% 14.5% 5.4% WW

1,261

1,152 9.4% 8.1% 1.3%



3,869

3,080 25.6% 22.3% 3.3% VISION





























US

475

473 0.6% 0.6% -



1,414

1,160 21.9% 21.9% - Intl

714

608 17.4% 17.4% 0.0%



2,103

1,683 25.0% 22.0% 3.0% WW

1,189

1,081 10.1% 10.0% 0.1%



3,517

2,843 23.7% 22.0% 1.7% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER





























US

359

375 -4.3% -4.3% -



1,082

924 17.0% 17.0% - Intl

522

455 14.9% 15.2% -0.3%



1,525

1,274 19.8% 17.3% 2.5% WW

882

830 6.2% 6.4% -0.2%



2,607

2,198 18.6% 17.2% 1.4% SURGICAL





























US

117

98 19.6% 19.6% -



333

236 41.1% 41.1% - Intl

191

153 24.7% 23.7% 1.0%



577

409 41.1% 36.7% 4.4% WW

308

251 22.7% 22.1% 0.6%



910

645 41.1% 38.3% 2.8%































TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES





























US

3,117

3,092 0.8% 0.8% -



9,470

7,852 20.6% 20.6% - Intl

3,527

3,058 15.4% 13.3% 2.1%



10,731

8,518 26.0% 20.5% 5.5% WW

$ 6,644

6,150 8.0% 7.0% 1.0%



$ 20,201

16,370 23.4% 20.5% 2.9%































































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency









(2) Unaudited





















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures



















(4) Reported as U.S. sales



















