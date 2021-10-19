Augason Farms Products Available For Immediate Shipping America's Pioneering Leader In Emergency Preparedness Foods In Full Operation Planning For The Company's Biggest Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augason Farms is making the company's wide range of preparedness solutions available to families nationwide at select national and regional retail stores for in-store purchase and select popular national online sites for delivery.

As the pioneering leader in the emergency preparedness food category continues its steadfast commitment to providing customers across the country the highest possible quality preparedness solutions, Augason Farms operations are in full swing planning for what will be Augason Farms biggest year yet.

"Augason Farms is actively procuring and stockpiling raw materials at the highest rates in our company history to be able to accelerate production and shipments necessary to meet the record demand for our product," said company President Mark Augason.

At the same time, the company's website remains active for product information while its Customer Service Team (800-878-0099, weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Mountain Time) stands ready to assist customers with the most convenient sources for Augason Farms products or update the status of orders.

"Our mission first and foremost is to ensure that our high-quality preparedness solutions are available to as many families as possible as quickly as possible. By concentrating on select National online and retail national sales channels Augason Farms can ensure that our renowned preparedness foods are readily available during this critical time of need," added Augason.

