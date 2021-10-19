MESI, Ltd. selected to join the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe as a top actor in the healthcare industry

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian company MESI, Ltd. was selected to join the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe. The current three-month Google Accelerator programme brings together 15 of the most promising European tech startups in healthcare and well-being. As one of the top diagnostic innovators, MESI, Ltd. will focus on enhancing their solutions with AI, marketplace management, Big Data as well as inputs into their strategy and growth.

MESI, Ltd. is a company creating digital diagnostic solutions for effective medical assessment in less time. Their innovative focus on predictive medical devices has landed them a place in the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe. This virtual mentoring, education and training programme was created by Google for Europe's startups that provide technological answers to the challenges of our age. The Accelerator started on 5 October 2021, with 6 MESI staff members participating.

MESI, Ltd. see their focus over the next five years on all-round diagnostic solutions and smart data. The data collected on their MESI mTABLET multi-diagnostic tool will eventually serve the creation of predictive medical assessment (PMA) by means of artificial intelligence. Based on digital data from patient history and diagnostic apps, PMA will help detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on past data, and recommend actions. All this will help medical professionals make diagnoses and decisions in less time.

"We are proud that our innovations and vision have resulted in our participation in the Google Accelerator programme. It shows that we are on the right path to serve the healthcare system with valuable diagnostic solutions," stated Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purpose. It is focussed on simplifying diagnostics, helping clinicians discover diseases in early stages. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve. In this, ABI and TBI are considered crucial for timely detection of fatal cardiovascular conditions while the spirometer and ECG can help monitor the effects of long COVID at primary care level.

