Solis Health Plans Earns Impressive 4-Star CMS Rating for 2022

Less than 25% of new contracts receive four or more stars, with Solis as the only locally owned and run plan in its first measurement year to receive a 4-star rating in the South Florida region.

DORAL, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a Florida Medicare Advantage plan, today announced the plan has earned an impressive 4-star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Solis is the only locally owned and run plan in its first measurement year to receive a 4-star rating in the South Florida region. CMS's 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans help people with Medicare compare plans ahead of Medicare Open Enrollment, which kicks off on October 15.

Plans are rated on a one-to-five scale, with one star representing poor performance and five stars representing excellent performance. Star Ratings are released annually and reflect the experiences of people enrolled in Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. The Star Ratings system supports CMS's efforts to empower people to make healthcare decisions that are best for them.

"I'm extremely proud of the Solis team and what we have accomplished as a plan in our first year of eligibility to receive a rating, especially considering the unique obstacles due to COVID these past two years," says Daniel Hernandez, Solis CEO. "Over many years, I've personally been part of various teams tasked to improve measures which have resulted in positive star ratings. This has provided me with a unique perspective as to what it takes to succeed in this particular endeavor."

For more information on Solis's Medicare Advantage plans, visit https://solishealthplans.com/our-plans .

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering an outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers. Solis offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is a 4-star, NCQA Accredited HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

